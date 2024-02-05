 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Xbox games on PS5? It’s not as shocking as you think

Giovanni Colantonio
By
A tv shows the new Xbox Game Pass that comes to Samsung Gaming Hub soon.
Samsung / Microsoft

It’s been a busy few weeks for console war soldiers.

Tensions spiked last month when “Nate the Hate,” an industry insider with a decent track record, claimed that Hi-Fi Rush was headed to Nintendo Switch. The rumor sparked some mixed feelings among Xbox fans, some of whom expressed dismay over one of the console’s system-selling exclusives coming to another platform. Other reports at the time claimed that Rare’s Sea of Thieves could also be bound for PlayStation and Switch. That rising anger came to a head this weekend when XboxEra reported that Xbox is planning to launch its biggest exclusive, Starfield, on PS5.

Recommended Videos

Despite being entirely unconfirmed, that news is the spark that blew up the proverbial powder keg. The rumor has some betrayed-feeling Xbox fans wondering why they spent $500 on a new console when they could have bought a PS5 and gotten all the same games and more. While that’s an understandable sentiment, it’s one that perhaps misunderstands the actual selling point of an Xbox in 2024. Big-budget games that are exclusive to Xbox aren’t Microsoft’s value proposition this generation; instead, its all about ecosystem.

Related

Understanding the Xbox ecosystem

For almost as long as the hardware industry has existed, video game consoles have been defined by their exclusive games. Buying an Xbox meant that you’d get access to Halo and Gears of War, but you’d miss out on Horizon and God of War. That strategy gave each system a unique selling point that no other system could claim and pushed first-party studios to create high-quality games that could move hardware.

While that’s been the dynamic for decades, Microsoft has long experimented with changing the way people think about game consoles. Even as far back as 2010, the company was using precious E3 stage time to hype up the ESPN app on Xbox 360 as part of its strategy to sell the system as an all-in-one entertainment center. But Microsoft wouldn’t fully disrupt the console market until 2017 when it launched Xbox Game Pass. The subscription service would be the brand’s boldest swing yet, as it was aimed at getting players to pay a monthly fee to access a library of games instead of buying them individually. The gamble paid off, rehabilitating the Xbox brand amid a losing battle with the popular PlayStation 4.

Xbox Game Pass Core's logo over a library of games.
Microsoft / Microsoft

That success is the key to understanding what buying an Xbox means in 2024. Microsoft has doubled down on the idea of Xbox as an ecosystem-driven platform linked through Game Pass. In an ideal world, an Xbox player has a Game Pass Ultimate subscription that allows them to play their games across console, PC, and mobile via cloud streaming. Players can even access their games on Samsung TVs without any extra devices. It’s less about what games you play and more about how you play them.

By that token, the modern Xbox brand has more in common with Apple than it does PlayStation. Buying an Xbox Series X is more akin to buying an iPad because you already own an iPhone. It’s just more convenient to stay within one shared ecosystem across multiple devices. Once players chomp down on the shiny hook that is Xbox Game Pass, it’s easier for Microsoft to reel them in and keep them buying its platforms. It’s not dissimilar to how I became a lifelong Apple user simply because I wanted to edit my videos on Final Cut Pro.

Xbox’s strategy bucks gaming tradition, but it’s easy to see the sales pitch: If you’re a Game Pass subscriber and you’re debating what console to buy, why wouldn’t you want to grab an Xbox to easily get the library of games you have access to on a TV?

Key art for Starfield
Bethesda Game Studios

Microsoft isn’t the only company experimenting with that strategy. Google Stadia tried, and failed, to sell players on the idea of buying into a device-spanning service. More successfully, the Steam Deck is an invaluable accessory for PC gamers that gives players more incentive to buy their games on Steam. Even Sony is starting to build out its own ecosystem through PS Plus, PlayStation VR2, and its new PlayStation Link audio tech that requires players to own specific earbuds or headsets to use wireless audio on the PlayStation Portal. Gaming companies see the value in making players feel like they’ve invested into something that would be a pain to get out of.

Through that lens, the idea of Xbox games coming to other platforms isn’t as head-scratching as it sounds. Microsoft seems confident that enough people will still subscribe to Game Pass at this point that it won’t hurt to sell its “exclusive” games on competing platforms and grab some extra cash. And though that may dilute one big selling point of the service, it’s still cheaper to pay an annual Game Pass subscription fee than it is to buy a handful of $70 games a year.

Is that smart business? That’s for you to decide. It’s perhaps a good idea in a world where every platform is playing by the same rules, but exclusivity remains a key selling point of the PlayStation brand. If Xbox drops that aspect of its business entirely, to a casual buyer, the Series X will just seem like a PS5 that can play less games. Selling players on a theoretical lifestyle is a lot harder than selling Halo. Can Microsoft convince players that a consistent gaming ecosystem has more value than the games housed within it? Xbox’s final exam may be on the horizon if the rumors come to fruition.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Xbox’s first stream of 2024 will include Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game
Harrison Ford holds a sword in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Microsoft announced the first Xbox presentation of 2024 on Xbox Wire: another Developer_Direct meant to provide insight on upcoming first-party titles. Of the four games confirmed for the January 18 event so far, the most surprising of the bunch is the Indiana Jones title from MachineGames.

This Indiana Jones game was announced by MachineGames in January 2021, just prior to the completion of Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media. Bethesda Games Studios' Todd Howard is apparently a big fan of the Lucasfilm franchise and is working closely with the developers of the Wolfenstein reboot games to craft this new adventure. Bethesda has not stated much publicly about it since then, although its Xbox exclusivity came up during the FTC trial Microsoft was engaged in 2023.

Read more
An Xbox game could be coming to Switch. Here are the most likely candidates
Chai points a finger gun at a robot in Hi-Fi Rush.

If the rumor mill is to be trusted (and it rarely is), we might see an exclusive Xbox game on Nintendo Switch soon. The rumor comes from Nate the Hate, a content creator with a track record of correctly predicting game announcements. According to him, Microsoft is preparing to launch a critically acclaimed Xbox game on Nintendo's platform soon. He's staying tight-lipped on what game that actually is, though.

With no confirmation, gaming fans spent the weekend fantasizing about what Xbox title could be Switch-bound. The most common theory is last year's excellent Hi-Fi Rush, which other would-be insiders have backed up. Still, there's no official word on anything, making it the perfect recipe for getting one's hopes up.

Read more
Xbox Game Pass kicks off 2024 by adding an all-time great remake
Mr.X pulling open a door in Resident Evil 2.

The new year has just begun, and Microsoft has announced the first group of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this year. Throughout the first half of January, Microsoft's game subscription service is set to receive eight new games. Most notably, Capcom's excellent Resident Evil 2 remake from 2019 joins Xbox Game Pass on January 16.

First released nearly five years ago on January 25, 2019, Resident Evil 2 set a new standard for horror remakes. It completely reimagined the original fixed-camera PlayStation 1 horror game as a tense third-person shooter with an intimate over-the-shoulder camera, while still retaining the core elements that made the original great. The influence of Resident Evil 2's remake can be felt not just in subsequent Resident Evil games, but in titles from other developers, like Alan Wake 2, Dead Space, and the upcoming Alone in the Dark remake.

Read more