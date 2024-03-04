 Skip to main content
Xbox Partner Preview March 2024: How to watch and what to expect

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for the March 6 Xbox Partner Preview.
Microsoft

Microsoft will air its second-ever Xbox Partner Preview showcase later this week. It established the format in 2023 as a Nintendo Direct-style presentation where Microsoft can highlight third-party titles coming soon to Xbox platforms. Last year’s show included titles like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and The Finals, while this March’s show will feature games like Tales of Kenzera: Zau and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

For those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or those just generally interested in what games are on the way for Xbox following Microsoft’s multiplatform hubbub in February, this is a livestream you’ll want to tune into. If you’re planning to do so, we’ve rounded up all the information you need to know about when and where you can watch this Xbox Partner Preview, as well as what you should expect from it.

When is the March 2024 Xbox Partner Preview

The livestream for this Xbox Partner Preview will begin at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 6. An Xbox Wire post announcing the event says it will be a “30-minute broadcast.”

How to watch the March 2024 Xbox Partner Preview

As is typically the case with Microsoft’s gaming showcases, this Xbox Partner Preview will air on the official Xbox YouTube and Twitch pages. There will also be a version with American Sign Language interpretation airing on the Xbox ASL Twitch channel.

The main character of Tales of Kenzera: Zau stands with two elemental items.
EA

What to expect from the March 2024 Xbox Partner Preview

Microsoft teased that there will be “more than a dozen new trailers” at this Xbox Partner Preview, but only confirmed three specific games. First is Surgent Studios and EA Originals’ Metroidvania Tales of Kenzera: Zau, which will get a video highlighting its combat and traversal mechanics. We’ll also see “new gameplay” from Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, an action game first teased at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase. Finally, there’s The First Berserker: Khazan, a new Soulslike from Nexon.

The 2023 Xbox Partner Preview had some surprises packed into it, like the first look at gameplay from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, so hopefully the same goes for the second entry in this new Xbox game presentation format.

