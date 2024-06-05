 Skip to main content
Ubisoft Forward 2024: how to watch and what to expect

Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft is having a great 2024. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown started the year off strong by being critically acclaimed, while the successful launch of XDefiant and a promising early access roguelike in The Rogue Prince of Persia continued that momentum in May. Next week, Ubisoft will hold its annual Ubisoft Forward game showcase to show us what’s in store for the rest of the year.

More specifically, this is where we’ll be getting our next looks at Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows. If you’re interested in those upcoming Ubisoft games, you’ll want to tune in. Here’s everything to know about 2024’s Ubisoft Forward showcase ahead of its airing.

When is Ubisoft Foward 2024

2024’s Ubisoft Forward begins at 12 p.m. PT on Monday, June 10. There will also be a 30-minute pre-show that begins at 11:30 a.m. PT if you’re interested in more minor updates for Ubisoft titles that are already out. Including the pre- and post-shows, Ubisoft Forward often streams for around two hours.

Where to watch Ubisoft Forward 2024

Ubisoft will stream Ubisoft Forward 2024 live on Ubisoft’s YouTube and Twitch channels as well as its Ubisoft Connect platform. I’ve embedded the YouTube premiere for Ubisoft Forward above for your convenience. Those with connected Ubisoft and Twitch accounts can even get some in-game items for Rainbow Six Siege, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Star Wars Outlaws, Skull & Bones, The Crew Motorfest, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows by watching it there.

What to expect from Ubisoft Forward 2024

A spacecraft evades enemies.
It’s very likely that two upcoming Ubisoft games will be the centerpieces of 2024’s Ubisoft Forward: Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The former is an open-world action-adventure game following a smuggler named Kay Vess between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The latter is the first Assassin’s Creed game that will be set in Japan, and it’s out in November. Expect deep dives into both of these games as they are prominent upcoming releases Ubisoft will want to promote.

Otherwise, it’s possible that Ubisoft also uses the event to showcase impending content for some of its actively updated games like XDefiant, The Rogue Prince of Persia, and Rainbow Six Siege. Hopefully, some surprises are packed in as well. This is pure speculation, but I’d love to see the Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell remake here, even if it’s just via a teaser trailer.

