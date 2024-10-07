After years of publishing its PC games exclusively through the Epic Games Store and its own service, Ubisoft has reversed course and will be releasing games on Steam. And it’s starting with last year’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The publisher announced on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend that Mirage will be coming to Steam later this month to coincide with its first anniversary on October 5. The store page is now live, and you can wishlist it ahead of launch.

Recommended Videos

It’s worth noting that while you can play it without needing a separate Ubisoft Connect download, you will need a Ubisoft Connect Launcher account, according to the Steam page.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming to Steam later this month. Add the game to your wishlist now! https://t.co/ZvtP8tWyx5 As we celebrate one year since launch, we can't wait to welcome more fans to our back to the roots experience set in 9th century Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/9of3CbSo9N — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 5, 2024

Mirage follows Basim, a character introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as he works to uncover his past while training to become an assassin. Unlike other previous series entries, Mirage is a lot smaller in scope and goes back to the stealth-centric gameplay players liked pre-Origins.

However, as Digital Trends’ Tomas Franzese wrote in his review, it doesn’t do nearly enough to refresh the long-running series. “At first, Assassin’s Creed Mirage seems like it’s going through all of the proper classical motions of an old-school Assassin’s Creed game, but it lacks the passion and innovation necessary to make it a truly memorable installment.”

But maybe a short, more classic adventure is just what you need ahead of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which was recently delayed from November 15, 2024, to February 14, 2025. Ubisoft said the delay was to give the developers more time to “polish and refine the experience,” and it coincided with an executive announcement that it would be making some changes after its latest open-world action RPG, Star Wars Outlaws, sold less than expected.

The publisher also announced that it would be going back to Steam day one releases, and that it would be removing the season pass model from its upcoming games.