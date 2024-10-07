 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming to Steam as Ubisoft changes its tune

By
Basim showing off his hidden blade in front of the Bagdad cityscape.
Ubisoft

After years of publishing its PC games exclusively through the Epic Games Store and its own service, Ubisoft has reversed course and will be releasing games on Steam. And it’s starting with last year’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The publisher announced on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend that Mirage will be coming to Steam later this month to coincide with its first anniversary on October 5. The store page is now live, and you can wishlist it ahead of launch.

Recommended Videos

It’s worth noting that while you can play it without needing a separate Ubisoft Connect download, you will need a Ubisoft Connect Launcher account, according to the Steam page.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Assassin&#39;s Creed Mirage is coming to Steam later this month. Add the game to your wishlist now! https://t.co/ZvtP8tWyx5

As we celebrate one year since launch, we can&#39;t wait to welcome more fans to our back to the roots experience set in 9th century Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/9of3CbSo9N

&mdash; Assassin&#39;s Creed (@assassinscreed) October 5, 2024

Mirage follows Basim, a character introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as he works to uncover his past while training to become an assassin. Unlike other previous series entries, Mirage is a lot smaller in scope and goes back to the stealth-centric gameplay players liked pre-Origins.

However, as Digital Trends’ Tomas Franzese wrote in his review, it doesn’t do nearly enough to refresh the long-running series. “At first, Assassin’s Creed Mirage seems like it’s going through all of the proper classical motions of an old-school Assassin’s Creed game, but it lacks the passion and innovation necessary to make it a truly memorable installment.”

But maybe a short, more classic adventure is just what you need ahead of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which was recently delayed from November 15, 2024, to February 14, 2025. Ubisoft said the delay was to give the developers more time to “polish and refine the experience,” and it coincided with an executive announcement that it would be making some changes after its latest open-world action RPG, Star Wars Outlaws, sold less than expected.

The publisher also announced that it would be going back to Steam day one releases, and that it would be removing the season pass model from its upcoming games.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Assassin’s Creed Shadows delayed into 2025 as Ubisoft overhauls launch plans
Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows fighting an enemy. He's dressed in his samurai armor.

Ubisoft is making some big, last-minute changes. The next game in the Assassin's Creed franchise has been pushed into next year, according to a statement the company published Wednesday, due in part to the lower-than-expected performance of Star Wars Outlaws.

Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is set in feudal Japan and has two playable protagonists, has been delayed from November 15, 2024, to February 14, 2025, to give the developers more time to "polish and refine the experience."

Read more
Valve has made sharing games on Steam easier than ever
A Steam library filled with custom artwork.

Steam Families is now available to all users, making it easier than ever to share your games library and monitor your child's activity.

The PC gaming platform has had family features for a while, going back to Steam Family Sharing and parental controls like Family View. But Steam Families -- announced in beta in May --  puts them in one hub. It officially went live on Wednesday, and since it's now the weekend, this is a great time to start sharing games.

Read more
Your funny Steam reviews might be in trouble
A Steam library filled with custom artwork.

Steam is introducing a new system to improve the "helpfulness" of user reviews on its platforms, and it may spell bad news for your sass and one-word jokes.

Valve posted a platform update Wednesday, and along with the usual patches and bug fixes, it introduced the beta for a user review system, which is now on by default during its testing period. It seeks to rank reviews by quality, moving comments that help people with making a buying decision up and pushing jokey ones down.

Read more