 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Assassin’s Creed Shadows delayed into 2025 as Ubisoft overhauls launch plans

By
Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows fighting an enemy. He's dressed in his samurai armor.
Ubisoft

Ubisoft is making some big, last-minute changes. The next game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise has been pushed into next year, according to a statement the company published Wednesday, due in part to the lower-than-expected performance of Star Wars Outlaws.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is set in feudal Japan and has two playable protagonists, has been delayed from November 15, 2024, to February 14, 2025, to give the developers more time to “polish and refine the experience.”

Recommended Videos

“We understand this decision will come as disappointing news, especially to those who’ve been waiting patiently for an Assassin’s Creed game inspired by Feudal Japan, but we sincerely believe this is in the best interest of the game, and ultimately your experience as a player,” franchise executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté said in a statement published on X (formerly Twitter).

Related

Assassin&#39;s Creed Shadows will now release February 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/J2ah7kkytW

&mdash; Assassin&#39;s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 25, 2024

Publisher Ubisoft simultaneously released a statement to its investors announcing the news, adding that the release of the open-world Star Wars Outlaws, which earned less than expected, resulted in Ubisoft having to make some changes.

“While the game is feature complete, the learnings from the Star Wars Outlaws release led us to provide additional time to further polish the title. This will enable the biggest entry in the franchise to fully deliver on its ambition, notably by fulfilling the promise of our dual protagonist adventure,” it read.

Based on this, along with player feedback, Ubisoft is also removing the season pass model, which has been in place for a number of recent releases, including Star Wars Outlaws. This extra purchase means that owners get access to DLC at no additional cost, but also that there won’t be an early access period. Everybody will get access to Assassin’s Creed Shadows on February 14.

If that weren’t enough, Ubisoft is also bringing Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws to Steam, allowing PC players to skip having to use the Ubisoft launcher exclusively.

Star Wars Outlaws’ soft performance seems to have spooked Ubisoft leadership, with the quick implementation and announcement of these changes. The Assassin’s Creed Shadows delay is very last-minute for a Ubisoft game already with a release date as well, with the developers going through a consistent marketing campaign since announcing the full game in May. CEO Yves Guillemot also announced that the company will be launching a review “aimed at further improving our execution, notably in this player-centric approach.”

While Ubisoft hasn’t released Star Wars Outlaws sales numbers yet, Ubisoft’s shares dropped following its release. The drop was also partially influenced by plummeting interest in the free-to-play shooter XDefiant, according to analysts.

People began to speculate about a potential delay earlier this week after Ubisoft pulled out of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 broadcast two days before it was set to air. There was also a report from Insider Gaming that Ubisoft had canceled press previews that were scheduled for next week.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
All Trophies and Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws
A spacecraft evades enemies.

Star Wars Outlaws invites you to get engrossed in not one, but many worlds. While it does share a lot of commonalities with other Ubisoft titles, specifically the best open-world games, it does break the mold in some appealing ways. Playing as a non-Force sensitive rogue named Kay, you will dive deep into the criminal underbelly of smugglers, rogues, and mercenaries all across the galaxy.

While it remains to be seen if it will be one of the best Star Wars games, we do know it has a very appealing list of Trophies and Achievements. Those who like to 100% games tend to shy away from Ubisoft games as of late for the sheer bloat of them, but Star Wars Outlaws might be more manageable. If you want to know what types of challenges await on your path to the Platinum, here are all the Trophies and Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws.
All Trophies and Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws

Read more
Star Wars Outlaws preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder
Kay Vass joined by her small alien companion called Nix in a futuristic city.

It's strange to think that of all the best Star Wars games, not one has been a true open-world experience. Ubisoft is looking to fix that with Star Wars Outlaws, which is among the most anticipated upcoming games of 2024. Taking place between episodes 4 and 5 of the original trilogy, we will explore a new side of the galaxy far, far away through the eyes of Kay Vess and her little alien buddy, Nix. Combining stealth, shooting, space combat, and more, Star Wars Outlaws is looking like a breath of fresh air for a franchise that can't seem to break away from the Force and lightsabers. But before you hop on your speeder and pull out your blaster, let's plan out this heist by telling you all about the preload options, file size, and preorders for Star Wars Outlaws.
Star Wars Outlaws release time

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30, but the specific time has not been revealed just yet. We assume it will be midnight ET, but will update you once the times have been confirmed.

Read more
Star Wars Outlaws to add fan-favorite Hondo Ohnaka in post-launch DLC
A ship flies through space in Star Wars Outlaws.

Ubisoft announced the post-launch road map for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws in a blog post on Monday, and will introduce two paid story packs, one of which is coming out this fall.

The first DLC, titled Wild Card, is set for fall 2024. It involves Outlaws' main character Kay Vess going undercover at a "high-stakes Sabacc tournament," where she runs into Lando Calrissian. The second, set for spring 2025, is called A Pirate's Fortune and features, as Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Galaxy's Edge fans might guess, pirate king Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to "settle old scores."

Read more