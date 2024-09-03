 Skip to main content
All Jet Vault locations in Star Wars Outlaws

Kay tries to enter Crimson Dawn territory.
One of the most tantalizing distractions in Star Wars Outlaws is the Jet Kordo Holodiscs. After you find your first one and gain access to the Holotracker early on in the game, you will be teased with a hidden treasure from this legendary scoundrel that is just waiting to be looted. Unlock other treasures that you can just lockpick, Jet put a bit more thought into keeping his loot hidden from anyone unworthy of it. You will need to find six individual vaults across the galaxy before you can get the big score at the end, but it will all be worth it. If you’re having trouble locating each vault, we’ll put an X on your map so you can go right to them.

Jet Kordo rewards

Kay wearing a scoundrel outfit in star wars.
After you’ve collected all the loot from the vaults and returned to Toshara, you can claim your last reward.

The main loot you’ll be doing this quest for is the Scoundrel set. The full set will make your Super Cooling window, which is your active reload, much larger and easier to hit while also making your next shot deal double damage. There are also some new paint jobs and a charm to pick up as well.

Toshara vault location

The map in Star Wars Outlaws.
The first holodisc is automatically given to you, so you just need to wait until ND-5 tells you about the Holotracker in the ship and pick it up. It will lead you to this area on Toshara. At this location, find the rock with the marking on it and interact with it to track the frequency. Follow the sound until you find the vault in the nearby cave.

This is also where you will finish the quest after doing all the other vaults.

Tatooine vault locations

The map in Star Wars Outlaws.
The first of two holodiscs you find on Tatooine is in Bestine. Listen in on a conversation right by the Speeder trader to get the intel to grab the disc. From there, head to the location above to find the rock and start following the sound to the vault.

The map in Star Wars Outlaws.
The intel for the second Tatooine disc needs to be picked up outside Chalmun’s Cantina in Mos Eisley. From there you will go to Wayfar to bribe a character for the disc itself, which will in turn point you to the location on our map. You know what to do here: follow the beeping and find the vault.

Kijimi vault location

The map in Star Wars Outlaws.
The Kijimi vault is easier to find since there’s no big region to explore. You get the intel on the bridge between Kijimiko Square and the Thieves’ Quarter. From there, head to the Thieves’ Quarter itself to talk to an NPC to get the intel leading you to the Sabaac table itself, which you need to win to get the last bit of intel leading to the vault.

Akiva vault locations

The map in Star Wars Outlaws.
In Myrra, ND-5 will tell you about some Hutts who might know something about the vault. Get the info from them and head to the location above to get directed to the vault. Note that you need to upgrade your speeder to travel across water for this one.

The map in Star Wars Outlaws.
The other Akiva vault starts by talking to a shady merchant in Myrra who will just sell you the holodisc. Head to this location pictured here to start the hunt for the vault itself.

