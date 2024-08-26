 Skip to main content
How to lockpick in Star Wars Outlaws

star wars outlaws hands on impressions reactor
Ubisoft

Kay Vess isn't a Jedi or soldier in the world of Star Wars Outlaws. Like Han Solo, she's a scoundrel who gets by more on street smarts and a healthy dose of luck than anything else. That means stealth and thievery will be a much bigger aspect to her adventures, and what self-respecting thief can't pick a lock? Even though Star Wars is technically in the past, these futuristic locks aren't cracked in the usual way, even for video games. Here's how lockpicking works in Star Wars Outlaws.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Data Spike

The data spike tutorial in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

How to lockpick

The first mission in Star Wars Outlaws revolves around repairing your Data Spike, at which point you will be free to pick any lock you come across. Unlike other games, this doesn't run out or need to be replaced.

Step 1: Find a lock and select the prompt to begin lockpicking.

Step 2: You will hear a repeating pattern of chimes that synchronize with a light.

Step 3: Pay attention to the tones that play while the yellow light flashes.

Kay lockpicking in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

Step 4: Once you get a feel for the rhythm, time your button presses to match when the light will turn on to start cracking the lock.

Step 5: You don't need to press the button for every time the light flashes on a single cycle, but if you mess up you will need to restart, so it might be easier to try to hit all the beats at once.

Step 6: You can try as many times as you like, so take your time until you nail it.

