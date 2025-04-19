Star Wars: Zero Company is an ambitious blend of XCOM meets RPG for newcomers

Star Wars: Zero Company has been officially unveiled at Star Wars Celebration Japan and will launch sometime in 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series. The game combines the gritty tactics of XCOM with the rich lore of the Star Wars universe. Set among the final period of the Clone Wars, Zero Company doesn’t shy away from punishing difficulty but also aims to introduce new players to the tactics genre.

“Our vision for Star Wars Zero Company is grounded in gameplay design pillars that weave in the immersive Star Wars galaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay,” said Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at Bit Reactor. “It’s our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Wars story from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation.”

Zero Company has a noteworthy pedigree that gives us high hopes for the game. Developed in collaboration with Bit Reactor — a studio made up of Firaxis veterans — as well as Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, the staff is full of people who know the genre inside and out and who also love Star Wars.

You’ll develop your squad and recruit soldiers as the campaign goes on, and because permadeath is a factor, the story will change if you lose someone on the battlefield. Don’t let that scare you away, though; you can disable permadeath to make the game more approachable. Between missions, you’ll build up a base of operations that lets you customize your squad and unlock different perks to assist you in battle.

The main character of the game is named Hawks, and from what Foertsch says, it sounds like Zero Company works some RPG-like elements into the game. “Hawks’ appearance and combat class can be fully customized, while recruited operatives can be personalized from a range of original Star Wars character classes and species. Tailor squadmates’ appearances, load-outs, and abilities across a wide variety of character archetypes, including Clone Troopers, astromechs and even a Jedi. While in the field, members of Zero Company will forge bonds between them to unlock powerful combat synergies that can turn the tide of battle. With near-endless possibilities and high-stakes encounters that could change the fate of the galaxy, players will need intense preparation, adept strategy, and the right squad to succeed.”