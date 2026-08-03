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Pwnage’s new gaming mouse lets users adjust click force and travel with a screwdriver

The 49-gram Pwnage Vanta also features a movable sensor and 8,000Hz wireless polling

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Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
Pwnage

Gaming mice usually let you adjust sensitivity, polling rate, and button assignments through software. Pwnage’s new Vanta goes a step further by letting you physically change how each primary click feels.

The company describes the Vanta as the world’s first lightweight gaming mouse with mechanically adjustable clicks. Turning a pair of screws changes how much force and movement the left and right buttons require, without replacing the switches or adding more electronics.

A screwdriver changes how the buttons feel

The adjustment screws sit beneath openings in the magnesium shell, and Pwnage includes the required screwdriver in the box. Tightening one makes the corresponding button firmer and harder to press, while loosening it creates a lighter and shorter click.

Both buttons can be adjusted separately. A player could keep the left click light for rapid firing while making the right click firmer for aiming, although the practical difference will depend on how wide the adjustment range feels during actual use.

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Since the system is entirely mechanical, changing the buttons should not affect wireless latency, battery life, or power consumption. Longer testing will be needed to see whether the mechanism holds its setting and remains consistent after months of repeated clicking.

Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
Pwnage
Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
Pwnage


The sensor can move inside the mouse

Click feel is not the only part users can physically change. The PAW3950 sensor module can be shifted toward the front or rear of the chassis, altering where the mouse tracks movement beneath the hand. Pwnage says this could help players find a position better suited to how they grip and pivot the mouse.

The Vanta supports up to 36,000 DPI and an 8,000Hz polling rate over wired and 2.4GHz wireless connections. Its symmetrical magnesium body weighs between 49 and 51 grams, while battery life is rated at up to 160 hours.

Pwnage expects the first units to ship on September 28. Preorders are open through its website, starting at $159 for the black, white, and platinum finishes, while the Nacho version costs $169.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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