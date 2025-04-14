 Skip to main content
Star Wars: Zero Company is a new tactical strategy game set in the Clone Wars

Star Wars Zero Company
Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars: Zero Company is the official name of Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor’s long-awaited turn-based tactics game, placing players in control of a squad during the infamous Clone Wars. The companies first announced the news earlier today, although details are slim. A full panel has been promised at the panel for Star Wars Celebration Japan. If you can’t attend (and let’s face it: most of us can’t), the website will share all the news once the panel ends at 4:30 PM JT, which is around 3:30 AM ET.

Here’s what we do know. Zero Company is a single-player, likely story-focused tactical game. There’s a single image showing “a few members of the elite squad under your command.” While we don’t who exactly the characters are, we do see an Umbaran, a Mandalorian, a human, a Clone, and a Droid. Interestingly enough, there also seems to be a Tognath Jedi in the crew.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Rumors and leaks have suggested the game will be similar to X-Com in a lot of ways. The lack of concrete information at this point isn’t surprising; the team is clearly teasing the Star Wars celebration, and we can probably expect to see a reveal trailer then. A release date is more unlikely, as it’s not clear how far along into development the game is; however, considering it was first announced in 2022, there’s a chance we will get an idea of when to expect its release.

Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to. Between the announcement of Zero Company, the recent news that the Knights of the Old Republic remake is alive and well, and the upcoming start of season 2 of Andor, there’s no shortage of exciting things in store.

