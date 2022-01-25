  1. Gaming

Three new Star Wars games are in the works from Respawn

Otto Kratky
By

Respawn, the studio behind 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, announced that it is currently working on three Star Wars games in a news post on EA’s site, .

We’re excited to announce THREE new Star Wars games officially in the works from @Respawn. Read more and pass on what you’ve learned: https://t.co/pKZFHqDA1W pic.twitter.com/n1byCzaDtL

&mdash; EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 25, 2022

While it’s been known that the studio, which has become a powerhouse at EA since developing Apex Legends, is likely working on a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, today’s blog post has confirmed that. The two other Star Wars games in development at Respawn are a first-person shooter and a strategy game, the latter of which is being created in conjunction with Bit Reactor, a recently formed studio comprised of veteran developers.

Respawn’s unnamed first-person shooter Star Wars project is being handled internally, with development being headed by Peter Hirschmann, a game director at the studio. Having served as the vice president of product development at LucasArts for nearly six and a half years, Hirshmann’s history with the Star Wars franchise runs deep. In his position, Hirschmann assisted in the production of multiple Star Wars titles, including the cult classic Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

Meanwhile, the Star Wars strategy game being developed at Respawn is a collaboration effort with Bit Reactor. Having been founded less than a week ago, Bit Reactor isn’t new to strategy games. Its team is comprised of developers from Firaxis Games, the studio behind the XCOM franchise. Bit Reactor is going to lead development on the game while Respawn acts as a producer.

With so many new games in the works, it’s worth wondering what will happen to Respawn’s other games, namely Apex Legends and the Titanfall franchise. While Apex Legends is far too successful for its development to be halted in any way, the same can’t be said for the Titanfall franchise, which has laid dormant since Titanfall 2 was released in 2016. For the franchise, which many have been hoping would return, Respawn’s pivot toward Star Wars titles may be the final nail in the coffin.

Editors' Recommendations

VPN Test: How to see if your VPN is working

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

This speedy DDR5 kit is now the world’s fastest RAM

A pair of G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 RAM modules.

Molekule adds an Air Score to its Air Pro purifier

molekule enables air score pro

Vulkan 1.3 makes it easier to port PC games to mobile devices

Fortnite Android version running on a smartphone.

Intel’s Core i9-12900HK steals back the laptop lead from AMD

msi ge76 raider review 08

We tried a bunch of VPNs and this one is the best for Netflix

A TV with the Netflix streaming service on screen.

The best VPN for multiple devices for 2022

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

The best VPN for Linux for 2022

Best Chromebook apps

Are VPNs legal? Can you get in trouble for using them?

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

How to use a VPN on Netflix: 5 Tips and tricks

Neon light signage displaying the Netflix logo.

Can a VPN be tracked or hacked? Everything you need to know

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

The best no-log VPN for 2022

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Do you need a VPN at home? Potential benefits explained

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.