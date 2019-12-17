Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a massive success for Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts, becoming one of the bestselling games all year and receiving great reviews for its blend of classic Star Wars tropes with modern game design conventions. It should come as no surprise that Respawn is moving forward on a sequel, and it appears the studio is wasting no time in doing so.

Job listings have popped up on Respawn Entertainment’s official website for three positions — one each for an artist, level designer, and software engineer — and they all mention the Star Wars brand by name.

In the case of the software engineer position, it specifically mentions “third-person action-adventure games” in relation to the Star Wars universe. That is certainly the genre we’d use to describe Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and though it doesn’t mean for sure that the position would involve working on a sequel, the game’s success and the popularity of the Jedi themselves almost guarantees a sequel is in the works.

The character artist position could also possibly hint at the protagonist in the next game either remaining Cal Kestis or being another human Jedi character. It mentions “strong understanding of human anatomy,” though it’s also possible this could be in relation to a supporting character, of which several were humans in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

We know that a separate Star Wars game is in the works at Electronic Arts’ Motive studio, though we don’t know exactly what form it will end up taking. Speaking to GamesIndustry, Motive VP and General Manager Patrick Klaus called it a “very unique Star Wars experience.”

That likely means it won’t be the “Uncharted in space” concept we previously thought we’d get in Visceral Games’ canceled game and the canceled Star Wars 1313. With Fallen Order also incorporating elements from the Uncharted and Tomb Raider series, it seems like Motive is set to create something entirely different. Could it be a design-your-own alien simulator or a modern take on pod racing? Probably not, but only time will tell, and we’ll hold out hope until then.

