  1. Gaming

Titanfall is being discontinued by Respawn starting today

Otto Kratky
By

After originally releasing seven years ago and sparking the franchise that would eventually lead to Apex Legends, developer Respawn Entertainment is discontinuing new sales of Titanfall.

A note about Titanfall. pic.twitter.com/Ew232HkUIo

&mdash; Respawn (@Respawn) December 1, 2021

In a statement released on Twitter, the developer did not say why it is halting sales of the game, which it describes as “a beacon of innovation that we strive for in all of our games.” At the time of writing, Titanfall Deluxe Edition is still available for purchase on Steam for $20. Titanfall will still be available via subscription services, although only until March 1, when it will be removed from those as well.

Respawn also clarified that even though it won’t be selling any more new copies of Titanfall going forward, that it is not ending support for the game. “We will, however, be keeping servers live for the dedicated fanbase still playing and those who own the game and are looking to drop into a match,” reads the developer’s statement.

However, not many players may want to get into a game of Titanfall. The game, as well as its sequel, has been plagued by hackers for some time now, rendering the game unplayable for others in some cases. Currently, Titanfall‘s average user review score on Steam is “mostly negative.”

While Respawn is going to stop selling new copies of Titanfall, the company has previously indicated that it isn’t done with the franchise. Following reports that the Titanfall franchise was being left behind by the developer, it sent a tweet out hinting that it had other plans in store.

