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Sony’s 720Hz tandem WOLED gaming monitor is finally available worldwide

The INZONE monitor runs at 540Hz in QHD and 720Hz at 720p

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Sony OLED high refresh-rate gaming monitor.
Sony

Sony’s ultra-fast OLED gaming monitor has finally made its way to store shelves. A few months after announcing the INZONE M10S II, the company has started shipping the esports-focused monitor across major global markets. Buyers in the US can purchase the monitor for $1,099.99. It costs £1,199 in the UK, while customers in supported Eurozone markets will have to fork out €1,349.

It uses a QHD Tandem WOLED panel that runs at a native 540Hz refresh rate. The monitor also has a 0.02ms response time and Sony’s Motion Blur Reduction technology. Sony worked with esports organization Fnatic on a separate competitive mode that trades resolution and usable screen size for an even higher refresh rate. (via Notebookcheck)

Sony gaming monitor being used by a Fnatic esports player.
Sony

The 720Hz mode comes with clear tradeoffs

At its native setting, the INZONE M10S II displays a 2560 × 1440 image across the full 27-inch Tandem WOLED panel at 540Hz. For most games, this is likely to be the more practical option, since it retains the sharper QHD resolution while still delivering a refresh rate well beyond most gaming monitors.

Top profile of the Sony OLED high refresh rate gaming monitor.
Sony

Players can switch to a 720Hz mode by lowering the resolution to 1280 × 720. The monitor also offers a 24.5-inch display setting that matches the smaller screen size commonly used at esports tournaments. The competitive mode is intended for players who prioritize motion clarity and lower perceived latency over image sharpness.

You have a couple of alternatives

The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W also uses a 27-inch QHD Tandem OLED panel, running at 540Hz natively and 720Hz at 720p. It costs around $1,099 and uses a glossy coating, which results in cleaner images and punchier colors.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W image 2
ASUS

LG’s UltraGear 27GX790B-B offers a similar dual-mode Tandem OLED setup, combining 540Hz at QHD with 720Hz at 720p. It is currently listed at $699.99 at the time of writing and uses a matte screen coating, which reduces reflections and glare. As a tradeoff, colors can appear slightly less punchy. Apart from the coating, the panel uses essentially the same technology as the Asus model at a significantly lower price.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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