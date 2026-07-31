LG’s bonkers 1,000Hz gaming monitor is now available for $1,000

LG’s insanely fast UltraGear 25G590B finally has a price and a US release date. The 24.5-inch esports monitor is now available to preorder exclusively from LG for $999.99, with free expedited shipping scheduled to begin on September 1.

The headline feature is a native 1,000Hz refresh rate at 1920 x 1080, making it the first Full HD gaming monitor to reach that speed without dropping to a lower resolution. The screen can update up to 1,000 times per second, or once every millisecond. LG also lets users overclock it to 1,100Hz.

Who is a 1,000Hz monitor actually for?

This is a highly specialized display for competitive FPS players who value motion clarity and responsiveness above resolution. LG chose a 24.5-inch panel because the size is common in esports and keeps more of the action within a player’s natural field of view.

Reaching 1,000Hz requires more than plugging it into any gaming PC. LG specifies Windows 11, DisplayPort 2.1, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series card or an AMD Radeon RX 9070, RX 9060, or RX 7900-series GPU or newer. DisplayPort 2.1 supports UHBR20 bandwidth, allowing the monitor to maintain Full HD resolution at its maximum refresh rate. Motion Blur Reduction Pro can make moving targets appear sharper, although enabling it disables FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility.

A cheaper alternative comes with a catch

The Acer Nitro XV273U F5 undercuts LG by $300 and may be the better all-round monitor. Its 27-inch panel runs at 2560 x 1440 and 540Hz, giving buyers more screen space and a sharper image for games outside competitive shooters.

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However, if you are chasing the four-digit refresh rate, the equation changes. Acer drops to 720p at 1,000Hz, while LG keeps the image at 1080p and pushes as high as 1,100Hz when overclocked. LG’s $1000 price is difficult to ignore, but if you are in the market for a fast panel for e-sports titles, the UltraGear 25G590B is likely one of the best options currently available.