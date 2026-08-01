Ayaneo’s new handheld revives the Game Boy Advance. Nintendo probably wishes it had done it first

The Game Boy Advance is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the US, and while Nintendo has largely chosen to honor the handheld through its Switch Online library, another company has decided to recreate the hardware itself. Chinese handheld maker Ayaneo has unveiled the Konkr Pocket Advance, a modern reinterpretation of the iconic Game Boy Advance that updates almost every part of the original while preserving the horizontal design that made Nintendo’s console so beloved.

Rather than building a nostalgia piece that simply looks like the original, Ayaneo is targeting the growing retro gaming market with modern hardware. The Konkr Pocket Advance features a higher-resolution display, additional controls, USB-C connectivity and wireless support, making it less of a replica and more of a contemporary handheld inspired by one of gaming’s most influential consoles.

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The announcement also arrives at a time when retro handhelds are becoming a serious product category rather than a niche hobby. Companies such as Anbernic, Retroid, Miyoo and Ayaneo have spent the last few years proving that there is sustained demand for devices designed around classic games instead of cutting-edge graphics.

A familiar design with modern hardware underneath

At first glance, the Konkr Pocket Advance is unmistakably inspired by the original Game Boy Advance. It retains the signature horizontal layout while introducing a 3.5-inch display with a 960 × 640 resolution, considerably sharper than Nintendo’s original hardware. Ayaneo has also added a full set of ABXY buttons, additional menu and shoulder buttons, USB-C, microSD expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and even a dedicated volume wheel.

The handheld will initially launch in two color options: a navy blue inspired by the classic Indigo Game Boy Advance and a coral orange reminiscent of Nintendo’s Spice Orange edition, which was originally exclusive to Japan. Ayaneo has not announced pricing or a release date but says the device will arrive later this year. Unlike some of its earlier limited-production handhelds, the company also expects broader availability for the Pocket Advance.

Retro gaming is no longer just about nostalgia

Ayaneo’s latest handheld highlights a broader trend that Nintendo itself has been surprisingly cautious about. Despite the enduring popularity of the Game Boy Advance and a library that includes classics such as Advance Wars, Golden Sun, Metroid Fusion, Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap and WarioWare, Nintendo has shown little interest in producing dedicated retro hardware beyond occasional emulation through Switch Online. The accompanying retrospective in Engadget underscores just how influential those games remain two and a half decades later.

That has created an opportunity for third-party manufacturers. Modern retro handhelds no longer appeal only to collectors; they attract players who want sharper displays, rechargeable batteries, wireless connectivity and ergonomic designs without sacrificing access to classic games.

The Konkr Pocket Advance won’t replace Nintendo’s original hardware in the hearts of longtime fans. But it does reflect something increasingly clear about the gaming industry: while Nintendo owns the memories, companies like Ayaneo are becoming remarkably good at selling the hardware people wish Nintendo still made.