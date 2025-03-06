The Ayaneo Pocket Micro is about as old school as handhelds get

The Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic is a new handheld device with no joysticks — just a D-pad, face buttons, and a set of shoulder buttons for convenience. It basically captures all the benefits of modern handheld consoles with an old-school look that hearkens back to the days of the Game and Watch. According to Ayaneo, the purpose is “just pure, raw gaming pleasure.”

“Micro” is an apt name for the device. It has a 3.5-inch display with a 640P resolution, but don’t let that fool you — it’s 115% sRGB color accuracy means you’ll see your favorite classics more vibrantly than they appeared on their original devices. The screen is at a 3:2 ratio that eliminates black borders, t0o. Just be aware: 3.5 inches is a lot smaller than most phone displays, but it is bigger than the similar-looking Game Boy Micro.

The Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic comes with a large cooling fan that keeps its slim form factor comfortable even during long gaming sessions, while various battery modes let you optimize longevity or performance — your choice. As for what kind of games it can play, Ayaneo specifically mentions Game Boy Advance titles on its website, but is also quick to mention that it comes with no provided software. You’ll need to bring your own games.

The hardware is sufficient enough to tackle even more modern titles, and while it lacks a joystick, the D-pad has been calibrated to respond in much the same way. Although Ayaneo doesn’t mention anything about it, the specs for the device include a six-axis gyroscope that you could possibly use to control games.

The Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic starts at $209 for the official versioin, but the Retro Gold — our personal favorite and the one that most resembles an old-school Game and Watch — is $269. That’s not bad for a device like this, especially when Ayaneo has already established itself as a competitor with the Steam Deck through the Ayaneo Next Lite.