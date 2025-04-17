Star Wars Outlaw’s second DLC trailer leaked its release date a day early

The trailer for Star War’s Outlaws‘ DLC A Pirate’s Fortune seems to have been published early by accident and revealed a release date: May 15, 2025. Ubisoft has already taken down the leaked trailer, but not before fans snapped plenty of screenshots. Better yet, a demo for Star Wars Outlaws is also available starting today on the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Unfortunately, your save will not carry over to the game, if you choose to purchase it after trying it out.

The demo features roughly three hours of non-consecutive gameplay, letting players experience different aspects of the game. It’s not just a few hours at the start, so it makes sense that the saved data won’t transfer.

As for the DLC, if you missed the trailer, don’t worry: it will drop in full tomorrow, April 18, as part of Star Wars Celebration. This is the second DLC for Star Wars Outlaws, following the story of the first expansion Wild Card. Players will get to meet back up with Hondo Ohnaka once more to take on Stinger Tash and the Rokana Raiders.

The trailer didn’t reveal much in the way of story, but we do know the expansion will add more cosmetic items into the game inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Players will get a new outfit for Nix, trinkets, and more.

A Pirate’s Fortune is the final planned DLC for Star Wars Outlaws, and it’s unlikely that Ubisoft will follow up with more content after its own admission that the game didn’t perform up to expectations. However, Ubisoft recently announced that Outlaws will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s possible there could be console-specific content reserved for that launch.