Ubisoft to tackle ‘polarized’ comments as part of its new strategy

By
Kay Vass joined by her small alien companion called Nix in a futuristic city.
Ubisoft

Ubisoft reaffirmed its efforts to move toward a more player-centric strategy for its games, while announcing that it’s looking closer into “polarized” comments aimed at Ubisoft developers and games.

The publisher and developer has been internally working on changing some long-standing Ubisoft release traditions involving season passes, early access for certain preorders, and launching PC games on its own platform ahead of ones like Steam. It’s already released Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Star Wars Outlaws on Steam since its original announcement, which involved delaying the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows from November to February to ensure it’s polished.

“Despite recent setbacks, we are continuing to deeply transform Ubisoft in order to restore the level of creativity and innovation that built Ubisoft’s success while delivering stronger execution and predictability,” CEO Yves Guillemot said in a press release ahead of the company’s first-half of fiscal year 2025 financial call. “To succeed, we must redouble our focus on execution and reinforce a player-centric mindset in everything we do.”

Guillemot added that theses efforts include “tackling the dynamics behind polarized comments around Ubisoft so as to protect the Group’s reputation and maximize our game’s sales potential.”

The CEO doesn’t specify which ones, but there has been a lot of anger online directed toward developers working on Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The backlash has concerned the inclusion of historical Black samurai Yasuke as one of the main characters, among other things.

When asked about his thoughts on the video game industry right now in an interview on the Ubisoft website, Guillemot pointed to “malicious and personal online attacks” directed at Ubisoft employees and partners.

“I want to make it clear that we, at Ubisoft, condemn these hateful acts in the strongest possible terms, and I encourage the rest of the industry and players to denounce them, too,” he said.

The company also confirmed on that Star Wars Outlaws did indeed perform worse than expected, and is working on fixes to improve the game’s quality. It’s already released some hotfixes and updates to make stealth more enjoyable, for example.

The most profitable Ubisoft franchises continue to be Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six Siege, although the latter continues to do excellent numbers that are still growing. Rainbow Six Siege has topped 3.5 billion euros in revenue, putting it only behind the Assassin’s Creed series. Live service games generally do well for the company, with The Crew franchise being a particular standout with 8 million active players over the past three months.

Oddly enough, there is very little mention of Skull and Bones, Ubisoft’s open-world pirate RPG that released earlier this year, and how it performed. The company did confirm that the game’s fourth season will be released by the end of 2024. That said, it did finally release an NFT game (thanks IGN) after announcing it would be investing in blockchain technology. It released NFT platform Quartz in 2021 and launched its first NFT cosmetics in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, although it ended support months later. The new game is called Champions Tactics, and it launched to little fanfare this week. There’s no mention of NFTs, blockchain, or web3 in Ubisoft’s financial report either.

Star Wars Outlaws might be a little too close to Uncharted for its own good
Kay shoots stormtroopers in Star Wars Outlaws.

The Star Wars video game universe is expanding once again. Set to release on August 30, Star Wars Outlaws is Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment's take on a new type of Star Wars game. It's a traditional Ubisoft open-world game with shades of Uncharted layered in between its sci-fi action. More crucially, it's telling a fully unique story in the Star Wars universe. It's clear where its inspirations draw from for better, and certainly, for worse.

Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Outlaws follows main protagonist Kay Vess, an outlaw scoundrel embarking on a series of quests to make it in this cutthroat galaxy. It's a strong concept, letting players live out their lives as more of a Han Solo figure instead of a Jedi. But after a recent hands-on demo with Outlaws, I'm not sure that the potential is paying off just yet.
Not-so-uncharted territory
Clearly drawing inspiration from the Uncharted video game series with its climbing, gunplay, and quippy characters, Outlaws feels a bit like a relic of the past. Granted, it's hard to get a sense of a game like this in one sitting. This could just be a difficult game to show a small vertical slice of when the bigger picture could be more interesting. However, the three sections I played left me wanting more.

Read more
Ubisoft Forward 2024: how to watch and what to expect
Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows fighting an enemy. He's dressed in his samurai armor.

Ubisoft is having a great 2024. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown started the year off strong by being critically acclaimed, while the successful launch of XDefiant and a promising early access roguelike in The Rogue Prince of Persia continued that momentum in May. Next week, Ubisoft will hold its annual Ubisoft Forward game showcase to show us what's in store for the rest of the year.

More specifically, this is where we'll be getting our next looks at Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows. If you're interested in those upcoming Ubisoft games, you'll want to tune in. Here's everything to know about 2024's Ubisoft Forward showcase ahead of its airing.
When is Ubisoft Foward 2024
2024's Ubisoft Forward begins at 12 p.m. PT on Monday, June 10. There will also be a 30-minute pre-show that begins at 11:30 a.m. PT if you're interested in more minor updates for Ubisoft titles that are already out. Including the pre- and post-shows, Ubisoft Forward often streams for around two hours.
Where to watch Ubisoft Forward 2024
Ubisoft Forward: Official Livestream - June 2024 | #UbiForward

Read more
Assassin’s Creed Codename Red gets new title ahead of reveal this week
The logo for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows is the name of its upcoming Assassin's Creed game set in feudal Japan. We'll learn more about it later this week.

This project was previously referred to as Assassin's Creed Codename Red. Ubisoft announced it during a live stream in 2022, confirming its feudal Japanese setting, that the company considers it the next "premium flagship" Assassin's Creed game, and that it's developed by Ubisoft Quebec.

Read more