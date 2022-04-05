Ghost Recon Breakpoint support ends months after NFT drop

Support for Ubisoft and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is coming to an end. Announced via the official Ghost Recon Twitter page, the controversial shooter will receive no further content updates going forward. The news comes just months after it got NFT integration.

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint released in 2019. Since that launch, the game was updated 11 times. That included a final content drop that brought a new mode, outfits, and items to the title. While the updates are stopping, the Ghost Recon Twitter page states that servers will continue to be maintained, allowing players to keep playing and using their earned items.

During its lifespan, Breakpoint was met with many criticisms based on additions Ubisoft brought to the game. One of these criticisms included the fact that a nature preservation initiative was brought to the game titled “playing for the planet” where it “pledged to reduce carbon footprint.” Following this initiative, Ubisoft brought NFTs called Ubisoft Quartz to the game. The tech has been largely criticized for its own carbon footprint.

Ubisoft Quartz’s place in Breakpoint was Ubisoft’s first step into the world of NFTs and brought the tokens to players in the form of “limited” cosmetic items. The items featured a digital serial number engraved into them, leaving players skeptical about how unique its NFT items truly were.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is the latest online game to have its support cut by Ubisoft. The publisher’s futuristic battle royale shooter Hyper Scape met a worse fate in January and was completely shut down, servers and all.

