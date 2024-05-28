Despite coming out in 2015, Rainbow Six Siege has somehow only gotten better and more popular with age. It takes the best elements from a tactical shooter like Counter-Strike 2 and specialized characters team compositions from hero shooters, but sets them in a destructive environment to make each round tactically unique. It is a hardcore game, but even more casual players can have a ton of fun breaching walls and peeking through a hole in the wall to land a headshot.

Aside from the new maps, modes, and characters added, Rainbow Six Siege has also moved from last-generation consoles to current ones. It has also remained popular on PC. Do all these platforms play nice together in this old game, or does Rainbow Six Siege have cross-platform support?

Is Rainbow Six Siege cross-platform?

Rainbow Six Siege is only partially cross-platform. Console players on either PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S can all play in matches together, but not with the PC crowd. PC players can only play against other PC players, or those playing via Amazon Luna. This is partially to keep matches fair since keyboard and mouse players would have a large advantage over console players who are only able to use controllers.

Cross-progression is much more open, but does have a few limitations as well. Your current rank, rank history, and skill matchmaking ranking (MMR) are only transferable between consoles or PCs, not from any console to PC. Everything else, such as your battle pass progress, unlocks, and all other progression is able to move between PC and consoles without issue.

