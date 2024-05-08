How to change bot difficulty in Counter-Strike 2

There's no denying that Counter-Strike 2 is one of the most hardcore and competitive FPS games on PC. One wrong move in this game can force you to wait out the rest of the round and leave your team a player down.

With such a long history and dedicated playerbase, the skill ceiling is intimidatingly high and you may not be able to keep up with those you're matched up against. Bot matches give you a chance to practice your skills and strategies in a less-stressful environment, though the challenge they provide may not be exactly right for you. There is a way to tweak them so you can find the perfect targets, but it's not very intuitive.

Difficulty Easy What You Need Begin a practice match

How to change bot difficulty

Bot matches can only be played in the Practice mode where you will be instantly placed in a match on the map of your choice with a full lobby of bots.

Step 1: Begin any bot match in Practice mode.

Step 2: Open the command console by hitting the ~ key.

Step 3: Type or paste in the command "bot_difficulty" and add one space and a number between 0 and 5 following it.

Step 4: Each number represents how difficult the bots will be, with 0 being so easy bots won't even fire at you, to 5 being the most challenging.

Step 5: Once you improve, you can alter the bot's difficulty any time by repeating the steps and inputting a different difficulty number.

