How to get Ancient Seeds in Stardew Valley

The ancient seed recipe in Stardew Valley.
ConcernedApe

There are a lot of rare and hidden items in Stardew Valley, but one of the hardest to track down is the Ancient Seed. As the name would indicate, these seeds are needed to grow Ancient Fruit. This is part of a couple of bundles in the museum, can be used as a dye, and is a good gift for several villagers. Needless to say, this seed is quite valuable, but you won’t find it on the shelves of Pierre’s shop or the JojaMart. Getting your hands on Ancient Seeds is a little tricky, but we have a couple of methods you can use.

How to get Ancient Seeds

There are a few ways you can collect Ancient Seeds, but some are better than others.

The lowest chance to get Ancient Seeds is to put crops into the Seed Maker. This will give you a 0.5% chance that the seed you get out of it will be an Ancient Seed.

A slightly better method is to visit the Traveling Cart, which will have a 1.26% chance of having Ancient Seeds in stock for anywhere between 100 and 1,000 gold.

If you want a guaranteed way to get Ancient Seeds, the best way is to donate Ancient Seed Artifacts to the museum. If you do, Gunther will give you regular Ancient Seeds you can plant as a reward as well as the recipe to make them yourself. Ancient Seed Artifacts can be found in dig spots in the Cindersap Forest, Quarry, or Mountain, or Artifact Troves and Fishing Treasure Chests. There is also a very small chance Grubs, Cave Flies, Bugs, and Mutant Flies could drop one when defeated.

After you have Ancient Seeds, plant them and wait for 28 days for them to mature, and it will give you an Ancient Fruit every week. You can then use that Ancient Fruit with the Seed Maker to make more seeds if needed.

