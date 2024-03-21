How to get Meowmere in Stardew Valley

We all love a good, secret Easter egg in games, especially Stardew Valley, which is absolutely full of them. We were already excited about all the new content in the 1.6 update, but there was one item included that was never even teased. The Meowmere is a new, super-secret sword that pays a nice little tribute to Terraria. The complex sequence of events you need to perform to get it calls back to that classic crafting game. The Meowmere is intentionally hard to get, but you can save a lot of time by following these steps.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 30 minutes What You Need Reach level 100 in the mines

Ancient doll

How to get Meowmere

The Meowmere isn't a sword you will be able to get on a fresh save file in Stardew Valley since you need to have explored all the way to level 100 in the mines.

Step 1: If you don't have an Ancient Doll, this will be the most time-consuming step. This item has one of the lowest drop rates in the game, and can only be found by digging up artifact spots in the Mountain, bus stop, Cindersnap Forest, or Pelican Town areas.

Step 2: Once you have a doll ready, bring it down to level 100 of the mines and find a pool of lava.

Step 3: Sacrifice the doll by chucking it in the lava to trigger a little cutscene that ends with you getting a Faraway Stone.

Step 4: Bring the Faraway Stone to the Wizard Tower and place it down in the basement near a pylon from Terraria. Once placed, a portal will open up and a friendly kitty will deliver your new Meowmere sword.

