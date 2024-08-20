All Relic perks in Black Myth: Wukong

There are a ton of things to keep track of in Black Myth: Wukong. You have your basic skill tree, plus equipment, Spirits, weapons, armor, and even health gourd to manage as you make your way through the majestic landscapes. Relics show up less frequently than anything else but can have the biggest impact on your experience. This makes them just as important to the gameplay as they are to the narrative. You will only get five across the entire game, each with three distinct perks to pick from. You can only use one per Relic, though, so let us give you a quick primer on every Relic perk in Black Myth: Wukong and how you get them.

How to get Relics

Without spoiling anything, you will automatically get a new Relic at the end of each chapter in Black Myth: Wukong. With a total of six chapters, that leaves five Relics in total since you do not get one after beating the game. None of them are missable. When you get one, you can activate its perk by sitting at a Shrine and going into the Self Advance menu. From there you can go to Reignite the Sparks and finally Relics to choose your perk of choice.

Recommended Videos

While not a fully permanent choice, you will need to visit a Shrine if you ever wish to change your build with different perks since only one perk per Relic can be active at a time.

Craving Eyes

The first Relic you get for completing chapter 1 has the following perks:

Opportune Watcher: Considerably increases Focus gained upon consecutive successful Light Attack hits. Eagle Eye: Upon a successful hit with Unveilling Strike, the Cooldown of this spell is massively reduced. Keen Insight: Considerably increases Critical Hit Damage.

Fuming Ears

Beating chapter 2 lets you pick between these perks:

All Ears: Slightly extends invincibility duration of the first move of all Varied Combos. Sound as a Bell: Narrows the window of Rock Solid Deflection, but returns half of the Mana cost of the spell upon a Deflection. Whistling Wind: Temporarily increases Attack after a Perfect Dodge.

Hubris Noise

Make it halfway through your journey and finish chapter 3 for one of the following perks:

Lingering Aroma: Gains a moderate Damage Bonus for a short time after casting a spell. In One Breath: Focus Points can be charged up to 4 within the Ring of Fire. Hold Breath: Moderately extends Dodge Invincibility duration.

Envious Tongue

Your fourth Relic has some tasty perk options:

Refreshing Taste: After consuming medicine, increases the Critical Hit Chance of the next attack. Spread the Word: Immobilize affects all enemies around the target. Tongue of a Connoisseur: Each equipped Soak slightly increases the Health recovery of the Drink.

Nimble Body

And your final Relic comes with some of the best perks in the game. Choose wisely: