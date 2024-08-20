 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Relic perks in Black Myth: Wukong

By
A character gearing up for battle in Black Myth: Wukong.
Game Science

There are a ton of things to keep track of in Black Myth: Wukong. You have your basic skill tree, plus equipment, Spirits, weapons, armor, and even health gourd to manage as you make your way through the majestic landscapes. Relics show up less frequently than anything else but can have the biggest impact on your experience. This makes them just as important to the gameplay as they are to the narrative. You will only get five across the entire game, each with three distinct perks to pick from. You can only use one per Relic, though, so let us give you a quick primer on every Relic perk in Black Myth: Wukong and how you get them.

How to get Relics

Without spoiling anything, you will automatically get a new Relic at the end of each chapter in Black Myth: Wukong. With a total of six chapters, that leaves five Relics in total since you do not get one after beating the game. None of them are missable. When you get one, you can activate its perk by sitting at a Shrine and going into the Self Advance menu. From there you can go to Reignite the Sparks and finally Relics to choose your perk of choice.

Recommended Videos

While not a fully permanent choice, you will need to visit a Shrine if you ever wish to change your build with different perks since only one perk per Relic can be active at a time.

Craving Eyes

An image of a relic in Black Myth: Wukong
Game Science

The first Relic you get for completing chapter 1 has the following perks:

  1. Opportune Watcher: Considerably increases Focus gained upon consecutive successful Light Attack hits.
  2. Eagle Eye: Upon a successful hit with Unveilling Strike, the Cooldown of this spell is massively reduced.
  3. Keen Insight: Considerably increases Critical Hit Damage.

Fuming Ears

An image of a relic in Black Myth: Wukong
Game Science

Beating chapter 2 lets you pick between these perks:

  1. All Ears: Slightly extends invincibility duration of the first move of all Varied Combos.
  2. Sound as a Bell: Narrows the window of Rock Solid Deflection, but returns half of the Mana cost of the spell upon a Deflection.
  3. Whistling Wind: Temporarily increases Attack after a Perfect Dodge.

Hubris Noise

An image of a relic in Black Myth: Wukong
Game Science

Make it halfway through your journey and finish chapter 3 for one of the following perks:

  1. Lingering Aroma: Gains a moderate Damage Bonus for a short time after casting a spell.
  2. In One Breath: Focus Points can be charged up to 4 within the Ring of Fire.
  3. Hold Breath: Moderately extends Dodge Invincibility duration.

Envious Tongue

An image of a relic in Black Myth: Wukong
Game Science

Your fourth Relic has some tasty perk options:

  1. Refreshing Taste: After consuming medicine, increases the Critical Hit Chance of the next attack.
  2. Spread the Word: Immobilize affects all enemies around the target.
  3. Tongue of a Connoisseur: Each equipped Soak slightly increases the Health recovery of the Drink.

Nimble Body

An image of a relic in Black Myth: Wukong
Game Science

And your final Relic comes with some of the best perks in the game. Choose wisely:

  1. Nimble Body: Massively reduces the Stamina cost of all charged Heavy Attacks.
  2. Everlasting Vitality: Considerably increases Maximum Health.
  3. Divine Safeguard: Considerably increases Four Bane Resistance.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Everything announced at Evo 2024: SNK vs. Capcom, Heihachi in Tekken 8, and more
Terry Bogard holds his hat in a Street Fighter 6 cutscene.

This year's edition of the Evolution Championship Series, colloquially known as Evo 2024, was held this past weekend and served as the biggest fighting game tournament event of the year. As a result, a lot of fighting game developers showed up with exciting announcements. These reveals ranged from new titles to DLC characters coming to beloved fighting games, including some surprising guest fighters. If you're wondering what you missed this past weekend, I've rounded up every significant announcement made during Evo 2024 and sorted them by developer.
SNK: SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos and much more
【ENG】SNK VS. CAPCOM SVC CHAOS｜Trailer

The King of Fighters and Samurai Shodown developer SNK showed up big at EVO 2024. It shadow-dropped SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos -- a rerelease of a classic crossover fighting game featuring online play with rollback netcode -- for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

Read more
Zenless Zone Zero beginner’s guide: tips and tricks to get started
The cast of Zenless Zone Zero poses.

Whether you've been looking forward to the latest game from HoYoverse, saw that hype music video with DJ Tiesto, or are just in the market for a new free-to-play action RPG, Zenless Zone Zero has all the style and action you could hope for.

Unlike the developer's previous projects, this game is set in a postapocalyptic city called New Eridu that is under siege by interdimensional monsters called Ethereal. Your character is a Proxy who must venture through portals to fight the Ethereal and find resources to keep humanity alive. The game does share some elements with previous HoYoverse titles, but plays very differently than the likes of Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail. To help you get a leg up on the Ethereal, take note of these tips when getting started.
Battery management

Read more
How to unlock all weapons in Hades 2
Hades 2 key art from its first trailer.

Hades 2's Melinoë is a very different main character from the first game's Zagreus in terms of personality and in how she fights. Being a witch, magic is core to her moveset, but she still wields all sorts of new weapons. You won't find the standard sword or spear here, as she starts off with just a witch's staff . You'll need to unlock the rest in traditional roguelike fashion. Each item requires you to gather up different materials, but most have some overlap so you will need to be selective about which one you craft first. We're still in the early access period, but for now, here are all the Nocturnal Arms in the game and how you can unlock them.
How to unlock every Nocturnal Arm
Ignoring the Witch's Staff, which you start with, there are four additional weapons to unlock.
Sister Blades
These fast, close-range melee daggers are the easiest to unlock and cost one Silver.
Umbral Flames
This is a medium-range weapon that prioritizes magic and fire attacks for three Silver and three Cinder.
Moonstone Axe
The heavy Moonstone Axe is your big, but slow damage dealer. It will cost you 15 Silver to pick up, so you will need to save up a bit.
Argent Skull
This si an explosive casting weapon that won't be available to unlock until you reach a certain point in the game that we won't spoil here. It will cost you two Glassrock and one Bronze to make.

Read more