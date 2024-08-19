 Skip to main content
How to upgrade health in Black Myth: Wukong

By
Black Myth: Wukong protagonist drinking from his Gourd.
GameScience

In an action RPG with as many bosses as Black Myth: Wukong, health is your most valuable resource. While you do have ways to upgrade and improve your healing gourd, there will always be a limit to how much health you can recover between Shrines. Your best defense is to not get hit, obviously, but that’s not exactly useful advice. The next best tip is to get more health, but it isn’t immediately clear if or how you can even do that. In reality, there are several ways, but it takes a little time to find them.

Getting a health item in Black Myth Wukong.
Game Science

There are three main ways to upgrade your total health in Black Myth: Wukong. The first is the easiest, but also provides the smallest improvements. It entails leveling up the Robust Construction stat in the skill tree. You can level this stat up multiple times to get incremental buffs to your total HP.

The last two ways both revolve arounditems called Celestial Jade Lotus Pills. These give a far more substantial buff to your HP for each one you get.

The first way to acquire them is to simply find them in the world. You will find one directly in your path after beating the first major boss of the game, but the rest require more exploration and searching to find.

Finally, once you near the end of the game’s second chapter, you will find a special NPC who lets you craft different consumables, one of which is the Celestial Jade Lotus Pill. These cost a rare resource that you could also spend on other permanent buffs, so choose wisely how you want to spend them. However, you can’t grind this material and infinitely boost your health since there is a limit on how many you are allowed to craft.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
