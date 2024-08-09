 Skip to main content
How to appear offline on Epic Games

By
Fortnite Jonesy running from a ghost bride in a dimly lit hallway.
Epic Games
every exclusive game in the epic games store official screenshot
Epic Games

As a major competitor to Steam, Epic Games has built up a strong library of some of the best PC games out there. One of the big draws to the platform is the selection of Epic Games Store free games that come out each week to beef up your library. At this point, it has become a fully social platform. However, we can all feel a little antisocial at times and just want to play alone without our friends sending messages or knowing what we're up to. Let's quickly help you learn how to appear offline.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • An Epic Games account

How to appear offline on Epic Games

Sadly, there isn't a way to simply appear offline on Epic Games like there is on Steam or PS5. However, there are ways to achieve the same result.

Step 1: Open your Epic Games launcher.

Step 2: Select your Profile icon in the upper-right corner.

The Epic Games home screen.
Epic Games

Step 3: Make sure the Enable Offline Mode Browsing box is checked.

The Epic Games settings.
Epic Games

Step 4: You can now disconnect your computer from the internet, restart it, and still have access to your Epic Games library. This won't allow you to play online games, of course.

Your only other methods to play Epic Games without your friends knowing would be to play without signing in to your account, though this prevents you from saving any progress, or if the game you are playing happens to have an appear offline option within it. Hopefully, Epic Games implements an official way to appear offline soon. Until then, these are best alternatives.

Topics
