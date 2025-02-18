Don’t Nod, along with TellTale, helped reinvent the adventure game genre with its Life is Strange series. The games focused more on storytelling and characters than action or shooting. The latest game in the genre is Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, a new story split between a group of friends in the ’90s and 27 years later. Unlike Life is Strange, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is only split into two parts rather than four or five. If you’re concerned that will make this game only half as long as usual, we’ll be sure to give you a more reasonable estimate on just how long it takes to beat this story-driven adventure.

While Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is available on Xbox and PC, you can get it as part of your PlayStation Plus subscription if you have the Extra or Premium tier.

How long is Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

Being mostly linear and with only a handful of optional things to do and see, it is fairly easy to estimate how long one playthrough of Lost Records: Bloom and Rage will take. Playing naturally, you can expect the entire experience to last around 12 to 14 hours for both parts if you enjoy exploring the environments, filming everything with your camcorder, and talking with all the characters as much as you can in every scenario. If you tried to streamline the process, you could probably beat the game in about 10 hours.

That might seem short even compared to other Don’t Nod games, but there are plenty of reasons to play this game a second time. There are multiple endings here, so if you want to see how things can change based on all your decisions then a second playthrough could almost double your playtime.