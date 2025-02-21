Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless has finally arrived and it brings a plethora of changes that shift the gameplay meta drastically from a mythical Japanese-themed island to crime-ridden cities that players can explore. The season brings back the fan-favorite heist theme where looting your enemies and bosses running on the island will be your key to Victory Royale.

Since there’s a lot to unpack as the new Fortnite season introduces a bunch of unique gameplay items and mechanics, we’ve got everything listed for you right here as you Run-Amok Lawless in the new Chapter 6 Season 2 island.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless full patch notes

Stick ‘em up! It’s time to blow that vault door wide open and make a… “withdrawal.” Ransack Fletcher Kane’s banks, take over his armored cars, and even pull off a train robbery! The outlaw Midas returns with a new motley crew including wannabe hip-hop icon Big Dill, Cassidy Quinn, and more. There’s no such thing as honor among thieves in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 2: LAWLESS!

New POIs

The Island has been infused with an abundance of Bars, and now every opportunist is out to hit the jackpot including the ruthless crime kingpin Fletcher Kane. It’s every bandit for themselves in the ultimate race to get rich!

So where to look first? Here are some ideas:

Crime City

You’re sure to find mayhem in the seedy underbelly of Crime City, the ultimate stomping ground for all manner of corrupt and crooked misfits. Make sure to visit the Hostile Hotel, Wise Guys Bookstore, and the Launder Mat for a full criminal excursion.

Outlaw Oasis

Unwind at the Outlaw Oasis, a high-end hangout luxury spa and resort where burglars typically relax and recover after a busy day of swiping huge hauls.

Shiny Shafts

You could rob one of Fletcher Kane’s banks for Bars… or you could go right to the source. His mining operation, Shiny Shafts, is a highly contested area above ground and below.

Lonewolf Lair

Security is tight around Fletcher’s mansion hideout, Lonewolf Lair. Anyone bold enough to challenge his growing empire is in for a fight!

New Bosses and medallions

The baron Fletcher Kane has set up shop as the Island’s mob don, and his paws are in every pocket in town. He’s been known only to appear at the most inopportune moments. Namely, while you’re mid-heist.

Survive Fletcher’s barrage of claw attacks and you’ll be awarded with the Mythic Fletcher Kane’s Double Down Pistol and the Unstoppable Medallion. True to its name, this Medallion increases sprint speed and allows for bashing enemies while sprinting. As a reminder, Medallions make you visible on opponents’ mini-map. The more Medallions you have, the more precise the radius of your exact location — you’ve been warned!

The demon warrior Shogun X still wanders the Island, though his defeat now rewards the Super Shield Medallion, which places down a Shield Bubble Jr. when using a self-healing item like a Med Kit or Shield Potion.

New currency and Black Market

All that glitters is yours. Swimming in gold-infused water will put you under the effect of Gold Rush, which increases your speed, how fast your Pickaxe swings, and how much damage your Pickaxe does against structures. You can also gain Gold Rush by mining Gold Veins, which can be excavated with your Pickaxe for Bars.

Big Dill is ballin’ out of control thanks to his Dill Bits coin, which has become even more valuable than Bars. Typically sealed behind lock and key in vaults around the Island, Dill Bits don’t carry over from match to match, so spend them quickly before your wallet goes to zero! But, uh, to the moon!

Spend your Dill Bits and Gold Bars at one of three Black Markets around the map, offering a selection of Mythic and Legendary items obtained in a totally legit way. Black Markets also offer Boons that’ll make your next break-in a breeze.

Train and new Automobiles

Be wary, if gold moves in this town, you’d better believe Fletcher Kane knows about it. His Armored Transport convoys can be found transporting valuables around the map. Expect a fight with his henchmen if you’re planning to get inside one, but if you can wrestle control of the steering wheel, it’s yours to joyride in.

Raiding Fletcher’s Armored Train promises a lotta loot, though it’s well-known as the most dangerous job in town! Board the train and destroy its turrets to bring it to a screeching halt, then blow open the vault car with Thermite and you’ll be rewarded handsomely. Just, be careful — you’re likely to attract the attention of other players while carrying out this “transaction.”

New Boons

A new Season means a refreshed slate of Boons! Available only from Black Markets or Rare Chests this Season, Boons persist beyond elimination in the same match (meaning you’ll keep them if you get rebooted in the same match). Collect all five!

Vulture Boon : Reveal where enemies are eliminated on the map for a short time.

: Reveal where enemies are eliminated on the map for a short time. Gold Rush Boon : Opening or destroying Chests grants Gold Rush.

: Opening or destroying Chests grants Gold Rush. Adrenaline Rush Boon : Gain the Slap effect (short-term unlimited Energy regen) upon mantling, hurdling, and wall jumping.

: Gain the Slap effect (short-term unlimited Energy regen) upon mantling, hurdling, and wall jumping. Gold Ammo Boon : Gain ammo when picking up Bars.

: Gain ammo when picking up Bars. Greed Boon: Find extra Bars from eliminations and opening containers.

New weapons and loot pool

The only way to crack a vault is with Thermite, a powerful explosive found stashed away around the map. After you’ve planted some, you can set off the explosion faster by damaging the vault’s weak points. The Plasma Burst Laser works great for this, as does the Rocket Drill arriving later this Season in v34.10.

Bars can’t buy the time needed to pull a heist, but the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle and Falcon Eye Sniper might. And keep an eye out for the formidable Outlaw Shotgun which drops in v34.10.

Fancy yourself ambidextrous? Big Dill’s fave combo, the dual-wield Pump & Dump, arrives in v34.10 and will be your new close-to-mid-range best friend. Occupying a single weapon slot, hold a Pump Shotgun in one hand and an SMG in the other!

A favorite of ne’er-do-wells everywhere is The Kneecapper, great for giving opponents a good ol’ fashioned whack. Wielding The Kneecapper reduces the Energy cost of sprinting and increases sprint speed and jump height.

You’ll find new utility items around the map, such as the protective Port-A-Cover and enemy-detecting Pulse Scanner. Both are tremendously useful for holding off henchmen while you grab all the Bars you can find.

Henchmen and enemy squads interrupting your heist-in-progress? The Med-Mist Grenade helps heal in a pinch, and Gold Splash grants Gold Rush and heals 20 Health (or 20 Shield if you’re at full Health already).

Your enemies are about to be on thin ice. The cold-blooded cryomancer Sub-Zero has arrived on the Island and can be recruited to your cause! Be sure to pick up Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit, which empowers you to ice slide into opponents and unleash a flurry of frosty fists.

Fresh Lawless Battle Pass

Get ready for a notorious new look! The LAWLESS Season brings the LAWLESS Battle Pass, offering a wealth of Outfits and accessories.

Like with the other Passes in Fortnite, unlock and claim rewards in the Battle Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite experience. The Battle Pass has both free and premium rewards. To claim the premium rewards as you earn XP, purchase the Pass for only 1,000 V-Bucks or get it through Fortnite Crew! Included as premium rewards, there are several Outfits in the Pass:

Cassidy Quinn : She’s all in. (Cassidy Quinn is claimable right away upon purchasing the Battle Pass!)

: She’s all in. (Cassidy Quinn is claimable right away upon purchasing the Battle Pass!) Joss : It’s not magic. It’s chemistry!

: It’s not magic. It’s chemistry! Fletcher Kane : What’s yours is his.

: What’s yours is his. Valentina : Get in, get the goods, and get out with style.

: Get in, get the goods, and get out with style. Big Dill : The original Tasty Boi.

: The original Tasty Boi. Keisha Cross : She rules the road.

: She rules the road. Sub-Zero (MK3): The Lin Kuei cryomancer of legend.

The golden king finds his way back to the Island. The Outlaw Midas Outfit will be unlockable from Battle Pass Quests in March, completable in any Fortnite experience! The Battle Pass will be available to progress in until Chapter 6 Season 2 ends on May 2, 2025, Eastern Time.

Cowboy Bebop collab

Prefer stopping criminals? Starting March 1 Eastern Time, complete COWBOY BEBOP Quests for XP that can contribute towards COWBOY BEBOP Bonus Goals. Meeting these Bonus Goals will unlock the COWBOY BEBOP Wrap and BEBOP Legends Loading Screen! The Quests and Bonus Goals will be available until March 18 Eastern Time.

What if we said you can complete these objectives as the famed bounty hunters themselves? The Spike Spiegel Outfit and Faye Valentine Outfit will be in the Fortnite Shop starting February 28 Eastern Time!

Play music anywhere with Moments

Celebrate the start and end of a match with a music Moment! In the Locker, players can now choose a Jam/Lobby Track to play when they drop out of the Battle Bus and one to play when they get a Victory Royale. Players will not hear each other’s music, even when spectating, as the chosen Track will only play locally. In split-screen, Player 1’s chosen Track will be the one that plays.

New Victory Umbrella

Fortnite Battle Royale: LAWLESS ends May 2. The first Victory Royale you bag this Season in Battle Royale or Zero Build will earn you The Vaultbrella!

While you’re tuning in to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless, check out the best places to land on the island so you can plan your journey towards a Victory Royale with a perfect strategy.