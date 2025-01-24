How to get Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite

Table of Contents Table of Contents Where to find Godzilla on the Fortnite map How to claim the Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

In an epic crossover that has players thrilled, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 has introduced the iconic King of the Monsters, Godzilla, onto its battle royale island. This exciting partnership brings forth a visually striking Godzilla skin, along with a groundbreaking gameplay mechanic that allows players to morph into the gigantic titan.

To unlock the Godzilla skin, players must grab the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks and tackle a series of Godzilla-themed quests that dropped on January 17, 2025. But the thrill extends far beyond just the skin.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite has rolled out an intriguing gameplay feature that adds a twist to matches: a special portal can randomly appear on the map and if a player steps through, they become the legendary Godzilla, wielding powers such as a fearsome Heat Ray and an earth-shattering Mighty Stomp.

However, the excitement ramps up even further with the unveiling of the Godzilla Medallion which is highly sought after in almost every Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Royale or Zero Build match. Find out where you can find Godzilla on the map and how you can get your hands on the medallion right here.

Where to find Godzilla on the Fortnite map

Godzilla can be found in one of the seven spawn points across the Fortnite Battle Royale map. Since his spawn chance is now 100%, you are guaranteed to find Godzilla at one of the marked POIs below.

Here are all the locations where the Godzilla portal will spawn and the beast will appear:

At Hopeful Heights POI

At the Masked Meadows POI

At Seaport City POI

South of Seaport City POI

East of Nightshift Forest POI

South of Pumped Power POI

South of Lost Lake POI

Once you find the Godzilla spawn portal or come face-to-face with the kaiju himself, it’s time to take the fight to him and defeat him.

How to claim the Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

This highly sought-after Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite goes to the player who deals the most damage to Godzilla during a match. The medallion stands as a symbol of triumph over the beast, bestowing unique abilities upon its possessor, alongside free loot.

But in order to defeat Godzilla and deal the most damage, you’ll need some deadly weapons that you can claim from one of the Monarch Supply Drops that also drop when the beast lands on the island. Now stay out of Godzilla’s range as far as you can and focus on shooting at the beast’s weak points.

Once his health is low, you’ll see in the second bar if you’re the most damage dealer or not. If you are, as soon as Godzilla disappears, you will automatically see the Godzilla Medallion and an Exotic Burst Quad Launcher right in front of you.

The Godzilla medallion will mark your location for your enemies on the map and if you’re eliminated, your enemy can pick the medallion so beware of your surroundings. Furthermore, the Medallion gives you three dashes which is similar to the Underworld Dash from Chapter 5 Season 2.

Now that you know how to get the medallion, it’s important to know the best Fortnite weapons to use on the island to survive and grab a Victory Royale.