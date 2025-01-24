 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite

By
Godzilla and Medallion in Fortnite
Digital Trends

In an epic crossover that has players thrilled, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 has introduced the iconic King of the Monsters, Godzilla, onto its battle royale island. This exciting partnership brings forth a visually striking Godzilla skin, along with a groundbreaking gameplay mechanic that allows players to morph into the gigantic titan.

To unlock the Godzilla skin, players must grab the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks and tackle a series of Godzilla-themed quests that dropped on January 17, 2025. But the thrill extends far beyond just the skin.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite has rolled out an intriguing gameplay feature that adds a twist to matches: a special portal can randomly appear on the map and if a player steps through, they become the legendary Godzilla, wielding powers such as a fearsome Heat Ray and an earth-shattering Mighty Stomp.

Related

However, the excitement ramps up even further with the unveiling of the Godzilla Medallion which is highly sought after in almost every Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Royale or Zero Build match. Find out where you can find Godzilla on the map and how you can get your hands on the medallion right here.

Where to find Godzilla on the Fortnite map

Godzilla can be found in one of the seven spawn points across the Fortnite Battle Royale map. Since his spawn chance is now 100%, you are guaranteed to find Godzilla at one of the marked POIs below.

Godzilla Spawn points in Fortnite
Digital Trends

Here are all the locations where the Godzilla portal will spawn and the beast will appear:

  • At Hopeful Heights POI
  • At the Masked Meadows POI
  • At Seaport City POI
  • South of Seaport City POI
  • East of Nightshift Forest POI
  • South of Pumped Power POI
  • South of Lost Lake POI

Once you find the Godzilla spawn portal or come face-to-face with the kaiju himself, it’s time to take the fight to him and defeat him.

How to claim the Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

This highly sought-after Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite goes to the player who deals the most damage to Godzilla during a match. The medallion stands as a symbol of triumph over the beast, bestowing unique abilities upon its possessor, alongside free loot.

Medallion and loot in Fortnite
Digital Trends

But in order to defeat Godzilla and deal the most damage, you’ll need some deadly weapons that you can claim from one of the Monarch Supply Drops that also drop when the beast lands on the island. Now stay out of Godzilla’s range as far as you can and focus on shooting at the beast’s weak points.

Once his health is low, you’ll see in the second bar if you’re the most damage dealer or not. If you are, as soon as Godzilla disappears, you will automatically see the Godzilla Medallion and an Exotic Burst Quad Launcher right in front of you.

The Godzilla medallion will mark your location for your enemies on the map and if you’re eliminated, your enemy can pick the medallion so beware of your surroundings. Furthermore, the Medallion gives you three dashes which is similar to the Underworld Dash from Chapter 5 Season 2.

Now that you know how to get the medallion, it’s important to know the best Fortnite weapons to use on the island to survive and grab a Victory Royale.

Editors’ Recommendations

Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
The Nintendo Switch 2 gets its official reveal, but no release date
The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.

 

Following weeks of leaks and rumors, Nintendo officially revealed its next console: the Nintendo Switch 2.

Read more
Think Path of Exile 2 is too hard? Its devs want you to get good
A character blasting fire in Path of Exile 2.

Path of Exile 2 launched to much fanfare as fans of the first -- and players hungry for another Diablo-style experience -- flocked to the game. But players quickly discovered that it did not hold your hand. If you die, you're kicked from the game and lose some experience, plus any loot you haven't picked up yet. The RPG's latest patch will address a few pain points, but the developers say "the whole death actually mattering thing is important."

Director Jonathan Rogers says the game is high risk, high reward. He gave an interview with streamers Darth Microtransaction and GhazzyTV to discuss the patch. Give it a watch, if you'd like -- but be aware the video is four hours long.

Read more
PS5 overheating: common problems and how to fix
Playstation 5 with controller in the foreground,

The PS5 overheating problem has once again become a hot topic amid the release of CPU-hungry games like Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Gamers have been here before. Four years ago, when Cyberpunk 2077 and Ghosts of Tsushima released, comment threads were full of cynical gamers questioning what next-gen truly means after their consoles had randomly shut down mid-gameplay. Plenty of the best PS5 games have been met with similar feedback over the years.

Fortunately, overheating doesn’t rank among the most common problems with the PS5, but gamers should know what to do to prevent it, especially with such graphically impressive upcoming PS5 games slated for next year and beyond. First, though, you need a proper diagnosis.
How to tell if your PS5 is overheating

Read more