Can't survive a Fortnite? Picking one of these god-tier weapons give you an edge

Picking up a gun in Fortnite: Battle Royale is simple. Choosing the best weapon, though, isn’t easy. What do the color-coded rarities mean, and what kind of loadout should you strive for at the beginning of each match? We’ve got you covered with a brief overview of weapon basics, rarity types, and the most effective arms for each category. Here are the best weapons for any situation in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

The basics

While there’s a veritable treasure trove of different weapons to consider using in Fortnite, most of what you’ll be able to use comes down to luck.

With that in mind, you should always endeavor to find an SMG, assault rifle, or shotgun at the beginning of each match. As soon as you land, start searching for something viable, because others will be doing the exact same thing. An SMG will at the very least ensure you’ll have something with a rapid fire rate to take oncoming enemies down. The combination of both assault rifle and shotgun will ensure you’re covered for both close-range and long-range combat situations.

Fortnite: Battle Royale sets you up with a default Inventory that you can access at any time. You get five slots to carry weapons, gear, meds, and grenades, and an additional slot for ammo and any building materials you may need.

You can rearrange your quick access slots however you see fit, but it’s always a good idea to places your best weapons (i.e. your assault rifle and shotgun) right next to each other for a quick switch to get you out of any sticky situation. To do this, you’ll need to find a quiet place where you won’t be seen to retreat for a few moments during a match. You’ll need to head into your inventory screen to swap out your weapons so you can rearrange them to your liking. This cannot be done straight from the hotbar on the bottom right screen. You need to head into your backpack first.

Rifle through you inventory, select the weapon you want to move, and then one of the slots on your hotbar will light up. Simply choose the new slot where you want to put your weapon, and confirm the movement. Fortunately, you don’t have to drop the items and pick them back up to make a preferable lineup, though if you don’t really have time to head into the menus, you can certainly do that for a quick and dirty rearrange.

What do weapon colors mean?

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s selection of weapons varies between categories, with plenty of different arms to choose from. From a suppressed pistol to an explosive grenade launcher, there’s something to fit every play style. Each weapon is assigned a different classification on a rarity scale, as well. Whether you’re selecting an SMG or an assault rifle, all weapons will be color-coded as such.

Gray: Common

Common Green: Uncommon

Uncommon Blue: Rare

Rare Purple: Epic

Epic Gold: Legendary

The rarer the gun, the higher the damage it will do. In a firefight, the better class of gun will end up winning out, so if you take a gray M16 into battle against a blue one, and so on, the person with the blue gun will have an edge.

If at any time during the game you find a higher rarity tier of the weapon you’re currently using, make sure you swap out your current weapon and pick up the new color. This allows for instant gratification in the form of a free weapon upgrade.

Choosing between different weapons of different tiers is more difficult. It might not be a good idea to trade a common assault rifle for an epic pistol if you know you’re about to cover some open terrain. If you have to make such a choice, think about where you plan to head next and what weapon is best suited to the terrain.

Where to reliably find weapons

Of course, none of these rarity types matter unless you can actually find weapons scattered throughout the map. Many weapons can be found in various named locations, such as Anarchy Acres, Moisty Mire, and Dusty Divot. One area in particular that you can hoard a ton of loot from, including weapons, is Retail Row. Another trusty location that usually plays host to a decent weapon while you continue your search for something viable can be found near the basketball court. Stick to buildings whenever you can instead of looking out in the open.

If all else fails, head over to the motel that can be found west of Anarchy Acres for some decent loot drops, including several Legendary weapons, if you’re lucky. No matter where you decide to head to in search of weapons, make sure you find even the most rudimentary of arms before tackling areas where other players typically congregate.

Sometimes, if you remain outside of the storm for just a few moments, you’ll be able to find items that other players have abandoned on their march out of harm’s way. Make sure you head back to safety as soon as humanly possible, however, because the storm is extremely difficult to outrun if you’re too far away from the safe zone.

New to Fortnite: Battle Royale? Be sure to consult our beginner’s guide, with plenty of tips and tricks to get you started.