Fortnite vs. Warzone: Which battle royale should you play?

Two of the most popular and successful battle royale games are Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite. Both of them are free, iterative, and ever-changing, and both feature compelling gameplay that keeps players coming back for more. If you’ve spent time with both of these games, you’re probably already aware of which one is for you. Or perhaps you like them both equally. But newcomers might not be so sure.

Despite the growing success of battle royale games, there are still millions of players who might either be on the fence about trying them, or are intimidated due to their complicated nature. Since we’ve spent a considerable amount of time with both Warzone and Fortnite, we’ve got all the details on which one might be for you. Both are fantastic games that excel at different things, so it’s worth being aware of how they differ so you know where to spend your time.

Here’s our comparison of Fortnite vs. Warzone.

Recommended reading:

Ease of entry

Intimidation. That’s likely one of the reasons that stop some players from jumping into either one of these games. Right off the bat, it’s clear Fortnite is easier to get into because it’s far less complicated than Warzone. That isn’t a knock against Fortnite — its simplicity is a strength. We imagine a newcomer being overwhelmed with the sheer number of things to do in Warzone even before starting a match.

The biggest hurdle to overcome in Warzone is the loadout customization, which allows you to set your own gear to use in a match. There are around 85 primary weapons, dozens of secondary options, perks, and various equipment types — all of which need to be unlocked. But beyond that are the weapon attachments such as optics, muzzles, different ammo types, and grips to improve recoil control. Many primary weapons have around 40 to 50 different attachments to unlock, so things can quickly get out of control in the customization department. To a new player, this can be a turnoff, especially if you’re going up against other participants with maxed-out weapons.

Fortnite also has a slew of weapons with different stats and features, but since they all appear throughout the map as floor loot, it’s easier to simply jump in and play — whereas Warzone players spend a huge portion of time tweaking and leveling up different weapons to maximize their effectiveness. There’s a bit more luck involved in Fortnite since it always comes down to what you can find out in the world, but if you play your cards right, you can obtain better gear.

Ultimately, there’s merit to Warzone‘s deep systems, but unless you have an experienced friend to walk you through everything, it’s easy to see why players would drop off early.

Constantly changing

Battle royale games are appealing because they always change. If you played Fortnite when it first came out and then tried it out today, it might feel like two completely different games. The map has evolved, the story itself feels like something you’d see in a major blockbuster movie, there is a slew of new modes, and there are more cosmetics than you can count. On top of that, numerous in-game events occur semi-regularly, drawing millions of concurrent players together to experience each.

Warzone has changed a lot since launch, as well, though it was slow to start evolving. The main map, Verdansk, has converted to a 1984 version to correlate with Black Ops Cold War, though the overall layout remained mostly the same. Interestingly, each annual Call of Duty release will coincide with Warzone going forward, meaning the battle royale will go through major changes to its setting and weapons, depending on the mainline installment that launches each fall. The biggest issue is that — although the game does undergo substantial changes sometimes — they aren’t as frequent as the ones that appear in Fortnite.

It seems like each week, Fortnite gets something new, whether it’s a fresh NPC to interact with around the map, an event, a mode, or a point of interest to visit. While most of these additions aren’t game-changing, they’re frequent enough to make the game feel fresh. And every few months, a new version of the map is added, with various updates to landmarks that tie to the story.

The most frequent types of changes Warzone receives are to its weapons, which isn’t as noticeable as a new map, NPC, or mode. While there’s something to be said about the game’s meta constantly shifting, it’s tough for a new player to get excited about an assault rifle gaining a slight boost to recoil control. Looking at both games on the whole, Fortnite‘s updates are frankly more frequent, more exciting, and better executed than what you’d find in Warzone. It’s possible Activision will start implementing more reasons to check out Warzone each week, but as it stands, Fortnite takes the cake in this category.

It’s all in the presentation

The most obvious difference between both games is how they look and sound. Fortnite consists of vibrant, flat colors with less of an emphasis on realism, while Warzone is the exact opposite (though still has its own style). Evaluating both games’ aesthetics is much tougher to do since it comes down to preference, but it’s worth pointing out that Warzone feels more immersive since it looks closer to reality. Though, immersion doesn’t always equal fun.

Fortnite is great because its visual style allows it to include skins and cosmetics from many famous TV shows, movies, comics, and games. What other game lets you play as Kratos from God of War, Batman, and Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty? Because of the art style, Epic Games can pretty much get away with adding any famous character to Fortnite. Warzone has its fair share of licensed characters such as Billy the Puppet from the Saw series, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and even Judge Dredd. But as you can see, there’s less room for variation in Warzone than in Fortnite in this regard.

When it comes to aesthetics, it’s tough to select a winner, as we appreciate both for what they bring to the table. It ultimately comes down to realism vs. variety. Fortnite definitely gets points for its vast number of characters, though playing as Die Hard’s John McClane in Warzone is an absolute treat.

Above all else, arguably the most important aspect of a battle royale is its gameplay. Is it fun? Is the moment-to-moment experience compelling and worth revisiting? Frequent updates, beautiful art, and fan-favorite character skins mean little if the game isn’t actually fun to play. Warzone and Fortnite are both a joy to play, but the experiences you’ll have across each are vastly different.

The main takeaway is that Fortnite is easier than Warzone, due in part to the skill-based matchmaking. We wish we could dive into the specifics of how skill-based matchmaking works across each game, but their developers don’t divulge any information about it, so as to not allow players to exploit the system. From our experience, the matchmaking in Fortnite seems to be a lot looser, wherein you’ll get paired up with a wider skill gap of players. Warzone, on the other hand, tends to pair you with players who are much closer to your own skill level. There are pros and cons to both of these methods, but at the end of the day, your tastes will dictate which you prefer.

Aside from sheer difficulty, Warzone tends to be more complex than Fortnite, mechanically speaking. Utilizing weapons is harder since they’re more nuanced, and your view is restricted since it’s in first-person, as opposed to the third-person perspective in Fortnite. Cash/currency is way more important in Warzone since your survival is often based on the weapons you have, and you need to buy certain gear throughout a match. There’s a greater sense of verticality in Warzone, which adds to the nuance, as well.

Fortnite does get a little more in-depth with its building mechanics, but even at its peak, creating structures doesn’t scratch the surface of how complicated Warzone can get. You have to account for so many things in the Call of Duty battle royale, such as your own footsteps (or your teammates’), whether or not a buy station has already been visited by your opponents, the placement of vehicles, where players are during a UAV, and countless other situations. Even after putting an absurd amount of time into Warzone — over a thousand hours — it’s feasible to continue to come across new mechanics you might not have known about before.

Warzone feels like the stakes are higher, and it ends up being a more rewarding experience due to how deep its systems are. The feeling of pulling off a well-timed snipe or a sneaky split-second decision that leads to a victory never gets old in Warzone, and for that, it takes the edge over Fortnite. There’s beauty in Fortnite‘s simplicity, but for us, Warzone‘s depth is far more satisfying.

Other differences

There are a few other key differences to make note of before coming up with a verdict. Fortnite has a clear advantage because it’s available on more platforms. Pretty much every modern gaming device imaginable supports Fortnite, such as iOS, Android, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Warzone, on the other hand, is only available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. So from a pure practicality standpoint, it’s easier to get your hands on Fortnite since it’s available on more devices. Not to mention Warzone has a comically large install size across all platforms, making it a tough pill to swallow.

Additionally, Warzone‘s cheater problem is notorious. Things have gotten better, and Activision plans on implementing a sophisticated anti-cheat system toward the end of 2021, but it’s still something that could push potential players away in the meantime. Fortnite is no stranger to cheaters, but it’s less common to come across them.

Verdict

Both of these beloved games are for two slightly different audiences. One is aimed at everyone while the other is meant for more mature players (though, that doesn’t stop immature people from playing). From a polish perspective, Fortnite comes out on top, with far more updates that feel meaningful, and fewer cheaters. There’s a ton of appeal in Fortnite, with references to so many popular characters from pop culture. And it’s frankly easier to get your hands on Fortnite than Warzone, due to the number of platforms that support it.

Which you choose comes down to skill, personal taste, and the platforms you have at your disposal. If you’re more into FPS games, we recommend Warzone. If you like getting down into the nitty-gritty of weapon stats, and aren’t afraid to look at spreadsheets and maybe even do math, we recommend Warzone. If you’re simply looking for something to dive into semi-regularly without having to keep up with the current meta and other factors, Fortnite might be for you.

Both are fantastic, offering vastly different experiences that are worth checking out.

Editors' Recommendations