Following the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update, players have flocked to various close-range weapons, including the Lachmann Sub, the FSS Hurricane, or the ISO 45. However, these close-range weapons pale in comparison to the X13 Auto, a sidearm that has found its way to the top of the close-range meta.

The beauty of this weapon is that, not only does it take down your foes faster than any SMG in the game, but it also doesn’t require the use of the Overkill perk, as it’s just a sidearm. But how exactly should you build the X13 Auto? Here’s a recommended loadout, which focuses on practicality up-close. Just use it while you still can, as it may not last long.

Recommended Videos

The best X13 Auto loadout

Muzzle Forge DX90-F Optic Slimline Pro Ammunition 9mm Overpressurized +P Magazine 50 Round Mag Rear Grip Cronen Lima-6

After tinkering around, we’ve already found success with this strong build that can dominate in close-quarters battles. Keep in mind that if you land at least one headshot, the time-to-kill (TTK) goes from 520 milliseconds to only 455ms, which is extremely noteworthy.

Beyond that, the X13 Auto can achieve that fast TTK out to around 17 meters, which is farther than most of the other top SMGs in the game right now. That means it can even function at midrange, making it a versatile option for most players. Do keep in mind that the farther away from your target, the harder this weapon is to control, so you’ll likely perform best up-close, especially on Vondel or Ashika Island.

This is likely going to get nerfed at some point in the future, so you should use the X13 Auto while you can. Activision likely overlooked the weapon when balancing other SMGs for the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Editors' Recommendations