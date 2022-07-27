Today’s Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update will include a slew of changes, and Activision has published a detailed list of patch notes ahead of time. Season 4 Reloaded will offer plenty of new features such as the fresh Titanium Trials and Rebirth of the Dead modes, along with lots of balancing changes. Most notably, the update will include improvements to a handful of weapons, along with nerfs for a pesky perk and Field Upgrade, resulting in more balanced gameplay.

For a while now, the NZ-41 was the absolute meta assault rifle, but Season 4 Reloaded aims to make it slightly less effective by increasing its recoil and decreasing its damage and damage multipliers. This will bring other top-tier assault rifles back into the meta, such as the Nikita AVT, M13, Volkssturmgewehr, and Krig 6 — all of which will be slightly buffed alongside Season 4 Reloaded, as well.

Beyond that, the Serpentine perk will receive a nerf shortly after the Season 4 Reloaded update goes live (at an unspecified date). Currently, the Serpentine perk grants players with 20% damage reduction from fire, explosives, and bullets while running. The nerf will bring it down to 15%.

The Radar Jammer Field Upgrade will also spawn less frequently on the Fortune’s Keep map. Since Fortune’s Keep is much smaller than Caldera, the Radar Jammer’s radius is absolutely devastating, disabling the mini-map for a huge portion of a lobby. The Field Upgrade’s radius was recently reduced, and with its upcoming drop rate being decreased, things will hopefully be more balanced.

Season 4 Reloaded will go live in Warzone on July 27 at 12 p.m. ET.

