The Terminator blasts his way into Call of Duty: Warzone this summer

Joseph Yaden
By

The forthcoming Call of Duty: Warzone midseason update launches soon, and it’ll include a batch of powerful cybernetic organisms. That’s right, after months of rumors, Terminator 2: Judgment Day skins are coming to Warzone this August, in the form of two Operator packs featuring the T-800 and the T-1000.

T-800 with shotgun in Warzone.

The Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Ultra Operator Bundle comes with the T-800 Operator skin, along with the Neural Net Processor Ultra Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, the Coltan Alloy and Motorhead Legendary Weapon Blueprints, the Always Scanning Charm, the I’ll Be Back Animated Emblem, and the Infrared Optics Reticle.

As for the Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator Bundle, it’ll include the T-1000 Operator skin, the Liquid Metal SMG, the Persistent Mission Assault Rifle, the Identity Theft LMG, the Alternative Future Watch, the Full Chase Emblem, and the animated Unstoppable Calling Card.

T-1000 with weapon in Warzone.

It’s unclear how much each of these bundles will cost, but typically they go for around 2,400 COD Points (or $20) a piece. Activision has yet to reveal the exact release dates of these two bundles, but says they’ll launch “throughout the month of August.” Keep your eyes peeled for in-game store updates throughout the month of August to grab these limited-time cosmetics.

The crossover is in line with some of Call of Duty’s recent in-game events. For instance, the battle royale title recently hosted a Godzilla vs. King Kong showdown in-game.

These two character skins are based on the iconic Terminator 2: Judgment Day film, which debuted in 1991. Hopefully, these two Operator skins will hold us over while we wait for the new, unnamed Terminator survival game, which launches sometime in the distant future.

