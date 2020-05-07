Since its release earlier this year, Call of Duty: Warzone has captured the attention of over 60 million players, making it one of the most successful battle royale games to date. If you’ve played, you’ve probably learned that gaining a victory can be tough, especially if you’re struggling to find a weapon that suits you. Warzone is played way differently than Modern Warfare‘s conventional multiplayer suite. The goal is to have a diverse loadout that is ideal for all situations.

You’ll probably find some decent weapons along the way, but ideally, you should use your custom loadouts, which can be acquired via a loudout drop. These can be obtained by purchasing them from a buy station or by finding one that spawns randomly, giving you full access to your arsenal of custom guns and attachments. This list will feature some of the game’s best, most versatile weapons and their recommended attachments, accounting for any and all types of scenarios you’ll encounter.

FR 5.56



Many of your firefights in Warzone will take place at medium to long range. As such, it’s a good idea to come equipped with a weapon that packs a punch but allows for some room for error. That’s why the FR 5.56 (aka FAMAS) is a good choice. Its triple burst shots can take down enemies in no time, giving you the accuracy you need to successfully get kills from long range.

It’s recommended to come equipped with a Monolithic Suppressor for most weapons, which increases your range and keeps you off the radar. Adding 60 Round Mags is smart for those intense battles with multiple enemies. Slap on the Integral Hybrid sight for those long-range encounters and you’ll be all set to earn a victory. If you’re inexperienced with semi-automatic weapons, the FR 5.56 is an excellent assault rifle to practice with.

Oden

Using the Oden is a lot like using the FR 5.56, only it requires much more precision to pull off those long-range kills. It does immense damage but has high recoil, so a steady hand is required to use it effectively. The Oden is a single-burst, slow-firing assault rifle that is not intended for up-close encounters.

It does, however, excel at long range, and if you know how to use it, it can take down enemies in a few shots. With it being a single-fire weapon, it makes preserving ammo much easier. Again, adding a Monolithic Suppressor is always a good choice, as well as any attachment that stabilizes recoil, such as the Oden Factory 810mm. Additionally, a sight like the Canted Hybrid does wonders when shooting from afar.

MP5

For those close- to medium-range encounters, you might enjoy using the MP5. It’s one of the (if not the) best SMGs in the entire game, with high accuracy, damage, and mobility. You can increase its effectiveness by adding the Monolithic Suppressor and the 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags, which increase range and damage, respectively. It’s important to switch to this weapon when you know you’ll be coming into close proximity of an enemy.

With that in mind, try to have an additional weapon for long-range shots, since the MP5 is pretty much useless in those situations. It’s a great weapon to have in your back pocket, especially when you’re down to the last few teams.

Riot Shield

It might seem odd to come equipped with a Riot Shield in lieu of an actual weapon, but when your aim is to survive, you’ll be glad to have something to cover your back. It’s recommended to have a second primary weapon, so make sure to have the Overkill perk equipped, or at the very least, scrounge around the battlefield for an extra gun to add to your arsenal. While you’ve got the shield on your back, it’ll protect you from getting killed from behind in many situations and it gives you a sense of where your foes are.

Or if you know you’ll be coming into close proximity of enemies ahead, switch the shield to your front to get a good idea of enemy placement. Follow that by quickly switching to your other weapon or by tossing a grenade to clear out the competition.

Grau 5.56

What’s fantastic about the Grau 5.56 is that it’s so versatile. You can effectively turn it into a close-range SMG or a long-range assault rifle, thanks to a plethora of attachments to choose from. Unlike a lot of weapons in the game, its iron sights are completely usable, which frees up one of your precious attachment slots. However you intend on using it, be sure to add a Monolithic Suppressor, along with anything else to enhance your playstyle.

If you’re using it as a close-range SMG, you should remove its stock and add the ZLR Drifter A-08 barrel to make it as compact as possible. Alternatively, you can add attachments to turn it into a long-range, pinpoint-accurate machine. To do this, attach the Tempus 26.4″ Archangel barrel, the Ranger Foregrip, and the FTAC R-89 Rubber rear grip.

Holger-26

One of the most overlooked categories of weapons is LMGs. For Warzone, especially, these weapons are highly effective due to their range and ammo capacity. That’s why the Holger-26 is recommended. The base version of it has 100 rounds to work with, giving you lots of wiggle room when mowing down groups of enemies. It has tremendous accuracy, depending on the attachments you equip, and can be made more compact by removing its stock.

A good rule of thumb with heavy LMGs is to add the Sleight of Hand perk to make reloading faster. Nothing’s worse than being caught by an enemy in the middle of reloading. And although it’s intended for mid to long range, it works quite well up close, too, which is why it’s such a solid and versatile choice for Warzone.

M4A1

Arguably the most beloved gun in the game, the M4A1 is excellent in almost any situation. Its high rate of fire is effective up close, while its range and damage make it a powerhouse from afar. Its consistency gives it a leg up against other weapons, and depending on the attachments you add to it, it can help you dominate the playing field. Much like the Grau, the M4A1 can be condensed to an SMG-like firearm or can be used for more slow and deliberate shots across long distances. As always, it’s best to come equipped with a Monolithic Suppressor and any other attachments to fit how you play. You probably already love and use this weapon, but it’s worth mentioning, nonetheless.

HDR

And, of course, what loadout is complete without a long-range sniper? Specifically, the HDR is practically essential for coming out on top in Warzone. More often than not, you’ll encounter enemies across large distances, so picking them off with a sniper is usually the way to go. There are some attachments you should not overlook with this weapon. For one, the Monolithic Suppressor is a must, along with the 26.9″ barrel for increased range and recoil control.

Many players opt in for the Thermal Dual Power Scope, which can go up to 12x magnification, allowing you to see enemies much more clearly. The thermal scope itself will help you spot enemies more easily, especially those who aren’t using the Cold-Blooded perk. As for other attachments, we recommend anything that increases your ADS speed. For example, the Tac Laser and FTAC Stalker-Scout stock will help you get kills quicker.

It’s recommended to have Overkill in your loadout so you can use the HDR and another weapon of your choice. The most versatile loadout is one that covers all situations, so having the HDR coupled with the Grau 5.56, M4A1, or Holger-26 will tremendously improve your experience.

