 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to rank up fast in Modern Warfare 3: best ways to farm XP

Jesse Lennox
By

Every year when the new Call of Duty title drops, the playing field is once again reset as everyone needs to start grinding back up the ranks. Fully embracing the RPG elements, Modern Warfare 3 once again allows you to earn XP as you play match after match to rank up your character, with each rank not only bringing you closer to hitting prestige but also unlocking new options for your chosen operator. Your player rank is unique from your weapon levels and can take a lot longer to grind if you don’t know the most efficient methods. If you want to fast-track your career through the ranks, here are the fastest ways to earn XP in Modern Warfare 3.

How to earn XP fast in Modern Warfare 3

There’s basically no way you can play Modern Warfare 3 without earning XP, but some modes and methods can earn you double (or more) what you could if you were just playing without a plan.

Recommended Videos

Play the objective

Soldiers fighting near a helipad.
Infinity Ward

We all love playing team deathmatch or any other mode where all you need to worry about is being the one to shoot first. However, if you want to earn that sweet XP fast, you need to choose one of the objective modes like Domination, Hardpoint, Ground War, or even Kill Confirmed. Not only do you get XP for killing enemies, but the amount you get on top of that for playing the objective can make up the bulk of your XP gain. This is especially true if you’re not at the top of your game and end up dying more than you kill since you have another method to contribute. Also, objective modes grant you an XP bonus just for finishing the match.

Related

Always work towards daily and weapon challenges

A soldier with a shotgun in Modern Warfare 3.
Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare 3 is always giving you little tasks to complete. Daily challenges can usually be done in a few matches, but give you a nice payout of  2,500 XP each that you might as well aim for while playing anyway. Some could be done by accident, but most ask you to use specific weapons or equipment so you probably will need to modify your loadout for a round or two.

Weapon challenges are tied to each weapon, obviously, and can get you some cool cosmetic items like new skins for them, but also XP. These are generally more difficult than the simple daily challenges, such as getting headshots or kills from a certain distance with specific guns, but also reward you with 10,000 XP so are well worth using a gun you might otherwise ignore.

Pop your double XP tokens

A soldier initiating a lunch with a phone.
Infinity Ward

Of course, activating a double XP token will instantly double how fast you generate XP for a duration of time. Double XP tokens come in different forms, such as pure double XP, double weapon XP, operator XP, or battle pass XP, and can only be obtained in a few ways. There are occasional events where you can earn these tokens in-game, or special double XP weekend events where XP is automatically doubled, as well as being rewarded for certain challenges. If you’re desperate, you can also find special promo products in stores that include codes for double XP tokens that can be activated at various times. While we don’t recommend the latter method, always be aware of when double XP events are happening and try to grind out as much as you can during those times.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Best talents to unlock in Immortals of Aveum
A player blasts an enemy with magic spells in Immortals of Aveum.

Jak is special in the world of Immortals of Aveum. He's one of the few who can wield all three types of magic -- red, blue, and green -- and you will be swapping between them on the fly as you fight through the fantastical lands of Aveum in the Everwar. As talented as Jak is naturally, he has a lot to learn. The more you explore and fight, the more experience you gain, and the sooner you can begin unlocking more talents via a skill tree that will look familiar to anyone who has played RPGs in the past. Whether or not you're comfortable with the layout, the issue always remains the same: figuring out which talents are worth investing in and which are better skipped over. Here are the best talents you should put your points into in Immortals of Aveum.
Best talents to unlock
The skill tree in Immortals of Aveum is broken into three sections, each related to the three colors of magic you have access to. However, a skill in the green tree, for example, doesn't necessarily mean it will only benefit you when using that sigil. Here are the most versatile and best skills you should work toward unlocking in each branch.
Red

Gathering Chaos: This skill has two benefits. First is that it makes all red sigil attacks deal 10% more damage, and it also makes every kill you get with it create a stack that increases your red magic power by 50 for 8 seconds. You can stack it up to five times, meaning you can get a huge 250 power bonus if you chain your kills.

Read more
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: how to watch and what to expect
Geoff Keighley presents at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Geoff Keighley will host his fourth Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony today, on August 22. This showcase -- which serves as a stopgap of sorts between reveals at Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards -- helps kick off a massive European gaming convention and tends to focus on significant news and updates for games that we already know about. Gamescom Opening Night Live returns in full form this year, with a 30-minute preshow and games like Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Mortal Kombat 1, and more already confirmed for the event.
It's a pretty big event to keep track of, so we've rounded up all the information you need to know about when Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 takes place, how you can watch it, and what you should expect from it.

When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023
Keighley has confirmed the main show for Gamescom Opening Night Live starts today at 11 a.m. PT (Tuesday, August 22). He's also confirmed that Kyle Bosman will host a 30-minute preshow that runs before the event, so you'll actually want to tune in at 10:30 a.m. PT today if you don't want to miss anything.
How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023
You have a lot of options if you want to experience Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. It's actually possible to buy tickets to attend the event in person. But if you don't live near Cologne, Germany, you'll have to watch digitally. You'll be able to do so on Gamescom's or The Game Awards' official YouTube and Twitch channels. We've embedded a YouTube premiere for the livestream below so you can come back to this page today at 10:30 a.m. PT to watch the event live. 
gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: Tuesday, August 22 (OFFICIAL LIVESTREAM)
What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023
As usual, Keighley has already revealed a lot of what players should expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. As this is being written on August 18, the following games (and one movie) have all been confirmed to make some sort of appearance during the show, which will be hosted by Keighley and influencer Jasmin Gnu.

Read more
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer teases a No Russian reimagining
No Russian's reimagining in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Activision Blizzard has fully pulled back the curtain on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III following an in-game event in its predecessor. This came alongside new gameplay that concludes by teasing a rebooted version of the series' infamous No Russian mission.
The gameplay trailer focuses on the campaign missions, which got a lot more detail in a post on the game's website. It affirms that the game follows Task Force 141 as they take on Vladimir Makarov and will feature some "Open Combat Missions" that give players multiple ways to complete objectives. The gameplay seems to mainly feature a stealthy run to one of these levels. Of course, the trailer's most shocking moment comes at the end.
Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
We see Makarov text someone "No Russian," before they pull out a gun on a crowded plane. If you don't remember, No Russian was one of the original Modern Warfare II's most infamous missions, as it had players partake in a mass shooting terrorist attack at an airport with Russians. The level has influenced the tone of this rebooted Modern Warfare series, and it now looks like Modern Warfare III is set to reimagine this mission in some way, following up the Modern Warfare II post-credit scene that referenced it.

While the trailer focused on the campaign mainly, that post confirmed a lot of new info on multiplayer and Modern Warfare Zombies too. Its multiplayer features all 16 launch maps from 2009's Modern Warfare II, two larger Battle maps for Ground War and Invasion, and an even bigger War map for the return of the War Mode introduced in Call of Duty: WWII. Map voting returns, so you can have a say in where you want to play a match.  Finally, Activision says Modern Warfare Zombies takes place in a new open world where players will fight Dark Aether Zombies, complete missions, and incorporate Extraction game elements. 
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 10.

Read more