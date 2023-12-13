 Skip to main content
The best weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Jesse Lennox
By

To the layman, every gun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 probably seems the same. They all shoot bullets, right? In reality, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Even when you take player skill out of the equation, each gun has vastly different stats and applications that make some, even within their own category, just plain better choices for everyone. Each gun is broken down into various stats, including recoil, ADS speed, damage, and much more, which makes it hard to easily compare them. When you factor in just how many guns are available as you level up and keep unlocking more, the prospect of picking the best ones becomes overwhelming. If you’re trying to build the ideal loadout to dominate the current meta, these are the best weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for each weapon type.

We will detail the top picks per each class, and then list the rest in terms of how they rank.

Best assault rifles in MW3

The MCW in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Activision

MCW

The best AR, and arguably the best all-around gun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in general, is the MCW. It excels in both mid and close-range fights, has low recoil, has fast ADS speed, and decent damage.

MTZ-556

The second up would be the MTZ-556. This AR is more suited to close-range fights due to a slightly lower range but has a higher fire rate to make it more deadly in short bursts. If you can handle the slightly higher recoil, it can serve you well in mid-range as well but falls off when fights get too far.

Other options

  • SVA 545
  • Holger 556
  • DG-58
  • M4
  • FR 5.56

Best battle rifles in MW3

A BR in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Activision

MTZ-762

Battle rifles, in general, aren’t one of the top weapon types, but if you do want to go with one, the MTZ-762 is your best choice. This is a fully automatic BR, making it capable of much higher DPS than others, but it still has a small clip size of 20. That’s ideal for close encounters, but flipping to semi-auto for medium-range fights is a nice option.

BAS-B

The BAS-B is less versatile but more reliable in what it does, which makes it a solid choice for all ranges without standing out in any specific way. This one will require some tuning with your loadout to give it the edge it needs.

Other options

  • FTAC Recon
  • TAQ-V
  • SO-14
  • Lachmann-762
  • Cronen Squall

Best marksman rifles in MW3

A marksman rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Activision

MCW 6.8

If you’re a crack shot, the MCW 6.8 can do some serious work in your hands. This gun comes with amazing damage right out of the box, great accuracy, and is easy to control. Obviously, the downside will be a lack of close-range potential, but you know what you’re signing up for when picking this weapon type.

MTZ Interceptor

A little less powerful, the MTZ Interceptor compensates by being a semi-auto to give it more use in both mid and long-range encounters.

Other options

  • DM56
  • Lockwood Mk2
  • SA-B 50
  • SP-R 208
  • EBR-14

Best sniper rifles in MW3

A sniper in a case in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Activision

FJX Imperium

A returning powerhouse of a sniper from MW2, the FJX Imperium has everything a sharpshooter could want in a sniper. As only the best snipers are, the FJX can get a kill in a single shot and does so with outstanding handling for a sniper. If you’re a fan of quick-scoping, this will be your pride and joy.

KV Inhibitor

As a semi-auto sniper, the KV Inhibitor won’t hold you back. It has fantastic damage, but the insane recoil control makes landing successive shots easier than basically any other sniper in the game. You do have to compensate for lower mobility and handling, but only compared to the great FJX.

Other options

  • Longbow
  • Victus XMR
  • KATT-AMR
  • MCPR-300
  • SP-X 80

Best SMGs in MW3

The striker smg in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Activision

Striker

The Striker is almost too strong to be classified as just an SMG, even after getting nerfed in the beta. While it can no longer completely match or outclass ARs in the mid-range, it can still more than hold its own. For the rate of fire and damage output this gun provides, your accuracy, mobility, and handling are too good to ignore. Set up correctly, you can rely on this SMG in most situations.

Lachmann Sub

If the Lachmann Sub looks familiar, that’s because it is the new name for the classic MP5. This SMG isn’t quite as versatile as the Striker, but instead focuses more on being a menace in the short-range game. This SMG is all about moving and killing fast, and for that, you will be hard-pressed to do better.

Other options

  • WSP Swarm
  • Rival-9
  • BAS-P
  • WSP-9
  • PDSW 528

Best LMGs in MW3

An LMG in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Activision

Pulemyot

LMGs have a history of either being overpowered or completely useless in Call of Duty. For now, the Pulemyot leans on the overpowered side, but not to the point where it needs a nerf. It has a nice balance of rate of fire and damage, plus very low recoil for the class. Handling and mobility will always be an issue, but smart attachment usage can help compensate.

DG-58 LSW

One of the lighter LMGs, the DG feels almost like a mix of an LMG and AR. It is much quicker to draw and has better mobility, but it isn’t as strong as most other LMGs. That makes it much more appropriate for more aggressive players who don’t want to lay back, mostly providing support.

Other options

  • Bruen Mk9
  • Holger 26
  • RPK
  • RAPP H
  • 556 Icarus

Best Shotguns in MW3

A shotgun in a case in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Activision

Lockwood 300

If you need a gun that can turn an enemy into red mist in a single shot, the Lockwood 300 is unmatched. Just as long as you don’t miss, of course. The major downside is that you have to reload after every shot, so a miss or encounter with more than one enemy could be trouble.

Riveter

On the other end of the spectrum, the Riveter is a fully automatic shotgun that lets you blast round after round for lower damage. You can still rip a hole through an enemy at close range, but most often, you will need to get that second shot in to finish the job, which is fine considering the 15-round clip.

Other options

  • Haymaker
  • Expedite 12
  • Lockwood 680
  • Bryson 890
  • MX Guardian

Best handguns in MW3

Renetti

Things are probably going poorly if you need to whip out a sidearm, but sometimes there’s no getting around it. If that happens, the Renetti could just save your life. This burst-fire pistol can unload its mag at decent accuracy in a flash. Perfect for cleaning up a kill when you run out of ammo or pulling off a clutch save.

WSP Stinger

If you want what is basically a mini-SMG in your back pocket, the WSP Stinger is as close as you can get. This little menace will tear through its ammo in seconds, but in close quarters is more than enough to take out an enemy or two.

Other options

  • P890
  • .50 GS
  • COR-45
  • Basilisk
  • X13 Auto

