Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will bring back several fan-requested features when it launches this fall. That list includes a Classic Prestige progression system, a round-ending Best Kill clip, and more.

Developed by Treyarch, Black Ops 6 is the first Call of Duty game being released fully under Xbox’s Activision ownership. With the stakes high, there’s a lot of pressure on Treyarch to deliver this year. It looks as though the studio is taking that task seriously, as Black Ops 6 seemingly takes years of fan feedback and requests into account.

The biggest change is its new Classic Prestige leveling system. In multiplayer, players will move through 55 different military ranks and unlock rewards as they ascend. Once they hit level 55, they’ll have a chance to reset their rank back to one and start a prestige run, where they’ll get some bragging rights and better rewards in exchange for starting from zero with no unlocks. That can be done 10 times, after which they’ll enter a Master Prestige system with 1,000 additional levels. Those who reach the final level will get a secret reward.

Another big multiplayer tweak is the return of Best Kills. When a round ends, players will now see a clip highlighting the “play of the game.” That’ll be followed by a Winner’s Circle, where the top three players on the winning team will get a podium spotlight (where they can emote). Both features last appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

More fan-favorite features will return for the sequel. Longtime fans will be happy to hear that round-based Zombies mode is coming back. Other systems like Wildcards and Theater Mode are also making a comeback. As for gadgets, the classic RC-XD makes its return too, It joins new tools like the buff-granting War Cry and the Signal Lure, which allows cocky players to draw enemies to their location in exchange for a higher score potential.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on October 25 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

