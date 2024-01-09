All Call of Duty games in order, by release date and chronologically

Call of Duty is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time. The original Call of Duty set a new standard for first-person shooters, the series’ online multiplayer work has been a must-play for gamers for nearly two decades, and Warzone has been one of the top battle royale experiences of late.

The series has covered a lot of warfare, from World War II to futuristic fictional wars in 2187, but never in any set order. Players have been bounced around from era to era with each annual COD release and even revisited the same conflicts multiple times from different perspectives through direct sequels and remakes.

It’s hard to keep such a long campaign straight, we know. If you want to dive into Call of Duty history a bit, we’ve listed all the COD games in order of release date and chronologically in the series timeline.

All Call of Duty games in release order

Call of Duty has had at least one new release annually since 2003 — a feat that is really only matched by sports series like NBA 2K and Madden NFL. While Call of Duty diehards see this as something to celebrate, others think the franchise has hit a low point and should take a break from the annual release cycle.

Here’s a list of all the Call of Duty games that have ever been released, year by year.

Call of Duty (2003)

(2003) Call of Duty: United Offensive (2004)

(2004) Call of Duty: Finest Hour (2004)

(2004) Call of Duty 2 (2005)

(2005) Call of Duty 2: Big Red One (2005)

(2005) Call of Duty 2 (Mobile) (2006)

(2006) Call of Duty 3 (2006)

(2006) Call of Duty 2 (Windows Mobile) (2007)

(2007) Call of Duty: Roads to Victory (2007)

(2007) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

(2007) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Nintendo DS) (2007)

(2007) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Mobile) (2007)

(2007) Call of Duty: World at War (2008)

(2008) Call of Duty: World at War: Final Fronts (2008)

(2008) Call of Duty: World at War (Nintendo DS) (2008)

(2008) Call of Duty: World at War (Mobile) (2008)

(2008) Call of Duty: Zombies (2009)

(2009) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

(2009) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Force Recon (2009)

(2009) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Mobilized (2009)

(2009) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Reflex Edition (2009)

(2009) Call of Duty: Classic (2009)

(2009) Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010)

(2010) Call of Duty: Black Ops (Nintendo DS) (2010)

(2010) Call of Duty: Black Ops Mobile (2010)

(2010) Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies (2011)

(2011) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

(2011) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Defiance (2011)

(2011) Call of Duty: Black Ops II (2012)

(2012) Call of Duty: Black Ops: Declassified (2012)

(2012) Call of Duty: Strike Team (2013)

(2013) Call of Duty Online (2013)

(2013) Call of Duty: Ghost s (2013)

s (2013) Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014)

(2014) Call of Duty: Heroes (2014)

(2014) Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015)

(2015) Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2016)

(2016) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (2016)

(2016) Call of Duty: WWII (2017)

(2017) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018)

(2018) Call of Duty: Mobile (2019)

(2019) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

(2019) Call of Duty: Warzone (2020)

(2020) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (2020)

(2020) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020)

(2020) Call of Duty: Vanguard (2021)

(2021) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

(2022) Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (2022)

(2022) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)

All Call of Duty games in chronological order

The Call of Duty series started off exploring World War II — the first handful of titles released were set in the 1940s and the series has revisited the war multiple times. While the franchise hasn’t tackled wars prior to WWII, it has moved forward and experimented by setting games during the Cold War, exploring fictional conflicts based in the 2010s and even future warfare over 100 years in the future.

If you’re looking to binge some Call of Duty and play through every military conflict they’ve included in a game, here are all the major titles in chronological order. We’ve only included mainline titles here. ignoring smaller mobile releases and re-releases (check the list above to note the exclusions).

Call of Duty: WWII (1940 – 1945)

Call of Duty 2 (1941 – 1945)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (1941 – 1945)

Call of Duty (1942 – 1945)

Call of Duty: Finest Hour (1942 – 1945)

Call of Duty 2: Big Red One (1942 – 1944)

Call of Duty: World at War (1942 – 1945)

Call of Duty 3 (1944)

Call of Duty: Black Ops (1961 – 1968)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (1981)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II (1986 – 1989, and 2025)

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (1996 – 2011)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (1999 – 2019)

Call of Duty: Ghosts (2015-2027)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2016)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2016-2017)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2043)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2054 – 2061)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2065 – 2070)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2187)

