Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 be cross-platform?

Despite not every game in the franchise being one of the best Call of Duty games, entries are always among the bestselling games of the year. Thankfully, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 looks like it will be a return to form for the iconic shooter franchise, especially when it comes to multiplayer. With competition in the shooter space being more fierce than ever thanks to free games like Apex Legends and XDefiant, Black Ops 6 will need to make sure it doesn’t give players any reason to skip it. One major pothole it needs to avoid is not being a cross-platform game and only letting players compete with others on their own systems. This is the first entry released since Activision was purchased by Xbox, and while it will still come out on all platforms, will Xbox shut off cross-platform support? Here’s what we know about Black Ops 6 cross-platform support.

Will Black Ops 6 be cross-platform?

Just like previous installments in the franchise, including Warzone, Black Ops 6 will feature full cross-platform support when it launches on October 25 based on the beta, which includes the feature. This includes PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players who will all be able to connect and battle together. Just like in the beta, however, you will be able to disable crossplay if you so desire.

Similarly, using your Activision account, you will be able to carry any progress you make on one platform over to another. Granted, since the game isn’t free, you will need to repurchase the game on another platform to take advantage of this option, but it does exist if you ever decide you feel like moving between consoles or PC.