 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 be cross-platform?

By
A player holds a dead player as a body shield in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Activision

Despite not every game in the franchise being one of the best Call of Duty games, entries are always among the bestselling games of the year. Thankfully,  Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 looks like it will be a return to form for the iconic shooter franchise, especially when it comes to multiplayer. With competition in the shooter space being more fierce than ever thanks to free games like Apex Legends and XDefiant, Black Ops 6 will need to make sure it doesn’t give players any reason to skip it. One major pothole it needs to avoid is not being a cross-platform game and only letting players compete with others on their own systems. This is the first entry released since Activision was purchased by Xbox, and while it will still come out on all platforms, will Xbox shut off cross-platform support? Here’s what we know about Black Ops 6 cross-platform support.

Will Black Ops 6 be cross-platform?

Kill Order gameplay in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Activision

Just like previous installments in the franchise, including Warzone, Black Ops 6 will feature full cross-platform support when it launches on October 25 based on the beta, which includes the feature. This includes PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players who will all be able to connect and battle together. Just like in the beta, however, you will be able to disable crossplay if you so desire.

Recommended Videos

Similarly, using your Activision account, you will be able to carry any progress you make on one platform over to another. Granted, since the game isn’t free, you will need to repurchase the game on another platform to take advantage of this option, but it does exist if you ever decide you feel like moving between consoles or PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Is Stardew Valley cross-platform?
Stardew Valley Multiplayer Fishing

Stardew Valley is a game made by just one person, but it has seen more success than most games made by dozens, or even hundreds, of people. It's even one of Digital Trends' top 50 video games of all time. Since its release in 2016, it's been updated regularly with new features and content to keep its avid fans coming back. As of the Stardew Valley 1.6 update additions, this includes an online multiplayer component that allows you and up to three friends to hang out on each other's farms.

Of course, many players are still wondering when Stardew Valley 1.6 is coming to consoles. And with the recent trend of games allowing players on different platforms to join together, you may wonder if Stardew Valley is a cross-platform game like Minecraft or Terraria. Here's everything we know about cross-platform support in Stardew Valley.
Is Stardew Valley cross-platform?

Read more
Is Palworld cross-platform?
A Tocotoco in Palworld.

Palworld, the creature-collecting survival game that fans have dubbed "Pokémon with guns," became a viral hit on launch day. With Pokémon being a Nintendo console-exclusive franchise (and one of the most successful video game franchises of all time), it's no surprise that gamers who stick to other platforms are eager for the chance to capture and battle with oddball creatures in an open-world setting.

Being a survival game with a huge emphasis on co-op, much like Ark: Survival Evolved, one would hope Palworld would be a cross-platform game.

Read more
Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
Fallout 76.

We've all loved exploring the different regions of the wasteland in the Fallout series alone, but it wasn't until Fallout 76 that we had the chance to do so with friends. While it wasn't quite what people were hoping for at launch, years of support have made this an excellent world to explore and go on quests with friends in. While we expect titles like those to be a cross-platform game, Fallout 76 came out before that was the standard. If you've got a group of friends playing on different systems, will you still be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the wasteland together? Here's what you need to know.
Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?

Fallout 76 does not support full cross-platform support. The only two platforms that can play on the same servers are Xbox and PC, but only in the case where PC players are accessing the game through Game Pass. If you are on a PlayStation console or bought the game on Steam, you will only be able to play with others on those respective platforms. This is similar to how Elden Ring and Ark: Survival Evolved handle their partial cross-platform support.

Read more