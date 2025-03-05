After the success of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 years ago, we are finally getting the next pair of remakes with the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 release in July. Besides the return of all the classic levels, plus the cast of new and returning skaters, this time, online multiplayer will be available. Cross-platform play is always at the top of mind when talking about multiplayer titles like The Finals or even Monster Hunter Wilds, but will Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 get with the times and add this feature or be stuck in the past? Here’s everything you need to know about cross-platform support in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 cross-platform

Yes, you can rest easy knowing that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will feature full crossplay support at launch. This title will be available on PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC at launch with no barriers between platforms. While all the details on what modes will or will not be available for online play haven’t been shared yet, we do know that there will be Competetive and a new HAWK mode. Multiplayer will allow for up to 8 skaters to grind the rails together, depending on the mode you pick. Being crossplay on so many platforms should ensure that you never have trouble finding other skaters to hit the park with.

Cross save hasn’t been spoken about by Activision and likely won’t be a feature in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. If information does come out regarding cross save, we will update you with whatever we learn. For now, assume that your progress will be tied to the platform you start the game on to be safe.