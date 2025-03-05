 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 cross-platform

By
A skatepark appears in Rio in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.
Activision

After the success of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 years ago, we are finally getting the next pair of remakes with the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 release in July. Besides the return of all the classic levels, plus the cast of new and returning skaters, this time, online multiplayer will be available. Cross-platform play is always at the top of mind when talking about multiplayer titles like The Finals or even Monster Hunter Wilds, but will Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 get with the times and add this feature or be stuck in the past? Here’s everything you need to know about cross-platform support in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 cross-platform

Three skaters doing tricks in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.
Activision

Yes, you can rest easy knowing that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will feature full crossplay support at launch. This title will be available on PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC at launch with no barriers between platforms. While all the details on what modes will or will not be available for online play haven’t been shared yet, we do know that there will be Competetive and a new HAWK mode. Multiplayer will allow for up to 8 skaters to grind the rails together, depending on the mode you pick. Being crossplay on so many platforms should ensure that you never have trouble finding other skaters to hit the park with.

Recommended Videos

Cross save hasn’t been spoken about by Activision and likely won’t be a feature in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. If information does come out regarding cross save, we will update you with whatever we learn. For now, assume that your progress will be tied to the platform you start the game on to be safe.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Is Marvel Rivals cross-platform?
A team of heroes in Marvel Rivals.

The heroes and villains of Marvel are colliding in Marvel Rivals, but will you be able to clash with friends on other platforms? Being a cross-platform game is essential for a hero shooter looking to take the crown from games like Overwatch 2 or Apex Legends, but Marvel games have typically been exclusives in the past. This is a different case, though, since Marvel Rivals is shaping up to be one of the best shooters on PC and consoles. Let's use our team-up abilities to see if this free-to-play hero shooter has cross-platform support.
Is Marvel Rivals cross-platform?

Much like the Hulk, Marvel Rivals has a bit of a split personality when it comes to cross-platform support. On one hand, the game has full crossplay support. Anyone on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X/S can match up as a team or rivals in almost every game mode. By almost we mean that every group is pooled together for Quick Match, Conquest, Custom Games, and Practice, but not Competitive Mode. In this mode only, PC players are relegated to their own matchmaking pool to avoid any competitive advantages over console players using controllers.

Read more
Is Temtem cross-platform?
how to trade in temtem

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of Pokémon clones out there, but none of them quite captured the same magic as the original. Temtem comes as close as we've seen, with a fantastic roster of creatures to capture, battle, and evolve. While the core concept shares a lot with its inspiration, it does break the mold in a few ways, such as having all battles be 2v2, the inclusion of house options, and a focus on online play. While not quite an MMO like Final Fantasy 14, playing with others is a core component of Temtem in the same way it is for Genshin Impact, which means it would benefit everyone if it was a cross-platform game. Pokémon is one of the best Switch games, but because it is exclusive to that console, you never have the option to battle trainers on other platforms. Does Temtem let you battle it out with trainers no matter where they are? Let's find out.
Is Temtem cross-platform?

Temtem is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and even the Switch. Thankfully, there are no barriers to your Temtem tamer teaming up or battling it out with players on any of these platforms. This frees you up to go through the story in co-op, or just trade with friends no matter what.

Read more
Is Infinity Nikki cross-platform?
Nikki posing with Momo in Infinity Nikki.

There have been plenty of hit gacha games in the past few years, such as Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero, but none approach the open-world genre quite like Infinity Nikki. This cozy game swaps out magic and guns for adorable outfits and charming characters to meet. Just like the best free-to-play games, it is also available on multiple platforms. If this game is going to suck up as much of your time as those other games, you would hope it is also a cross-platform game so that you can continue your adventures no matter where you are, right? Let's put on our Sunday best and see if Infinity Nikki is cross-platform.

If this game isn't available on your platform, there are still plenty of upcoming Xbox Series X games and upcoming Switch games to look forward to.
Is Infinity Nikki cross-platform?

Read more