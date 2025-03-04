 Skip to main content
Everything we know about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

By
A skater grinds on a waterslide in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.
Activision

After a long hiatus, the first signs of life in years for the Tony Hawk games came with 2020’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. This remake of the first two skateboarding games not only brought the games to modern consoles with updated visuals, but also tightened up the controls and brought in mechanics from later games like reverts, spine transfers, and manuals. We all assumed that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 was the next upcoming video game from the studio, only to learn the team was put on other projects and the game was canceled. Now, the game is back and grinding its way to a platform near you sooner than you might think. If you have time before GTA 6 and Borderlands 4 drop later this year, check out everything we know about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Release date

A skater grinding in Tokyo in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.
Activision

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will kickflip into action on July 11, 2025. However, anyone who preorders either the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition will get three days early access and can start playing on July 8. More details on preorders are below!

Recommended Videos

Platforms

Tony hawk grinding in the airport.
Activision

Yes, it is 2025 but Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 isn’t leaving out last-generation consoles. This title will be playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. It will also be included with Game Pass Ultimate on day one.

Trailers

The reveal trailer opens with the main man Tony Hawk skitching off a car to gain speed as Ace of Spades begins blaring. We cut to multiple shots of familiar and new settings as skaters grind, flip, and ride through the environments.

We also get to see some fantastic comparisons of how this remake looks compared to the original game. We don’t see the new UI in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, but the lighting, models, and textures all blow the original out of the water. The trailer ends with a special look at a waterpark level before revealing the release date.

What isn’t clear is if the structure of the games has changed. The third game used a more standard mission structure like the first two, while 4 let players explore levels without a time limit and talk to characters to get challenges and goals to complete.

There is also a dedicated trailer for the Digital Deluxe edition that shows off the cosmetics you can get with this version. The most notable ones here are the Doom Slayer and Revenant characters, besides some other create-a-skater items.

Gameplay

A comparison of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 and the original.
Activision

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is a skating game, so no surprises here. The series has always been far more arcade-y than other skate sims, and we see that will remain the case here. It will feature legacy maps, songs, and skaters, but we don’t know exactly what won’t be returning just yet. We would guess that all the tracks will be back, but perhaps not all the real skaters and licensed songs. We do have a list of confirmed skaters, but we are not sure if that is the full roster or if others are yet to be revealed or are being saved for us to discover in the game.

Besides the new levels, there will also be some new tricks to pull off.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will feature 8 player online multiplayer as well.

Preorder

Tony Hawk jumps over a park in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.
Activision

With this announcement, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 preorders have gone live. You can preorder the base game, Digital Deluxe edition, or Collector’s edition. Let’s break each of those down:

Standard Edition – $50

  • The base game
  • The Foundry Demo in June
  • Wireframe Tony Shader

Digital Deluxe – $70

  • Everything in the previous version
  • Three days early access
  • Doom Slayer and Revenant skater
  • Unmaykr Hoverboard
  • Bonus music
  • Doom skate decks
  • Doom create-a-skater apparel

Collector’s Edition – $130

  • Everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Full-size birdhouse skateboard deck with printed Tony Hawk autograph

