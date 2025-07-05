Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 preload guide: release date, file size, and more

It almost didn’t happen, but Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 managed to materialize as the next big video game remake. Just like the last bundle, this refreshed look at the seminal skateboarding titles will bring back all those mid-2000s feelings of doing impossible grinds and catching insane air while rocking out to a killer soundtrack. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 aims to be a faithful reimagining of the originals, but reworks the latter game to fit the format of the former, plus adds some cool new features like online multiplayer with full cross-platform support. No doubt you’ve got your shoes laced up and skateboard all tuned up, but have you preloaded the game? Here’s what you need to know about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4‘s release date, file size, preload options, and more.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 release date
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will kickflip onto PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC officially on July 11. However, you can get the game early on July 8 if you preorder the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 file size
On Xbox, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 comes in at a decently sized 43.89 GB. That’s not a huge amount, but big enough that you will want to take a look at your console or PC’s hard drive space just to be sure it can hold all those sick tricks and skaters.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 preload options
Anyone who has preordered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 on either the Xbox Series X/S console or is a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber can preload the game right now.
For whatever reason, PlayStation and PC players are still not able to preload the game as of the time of this writing. However, I assume that will change in the coming days as we approach the early access launch.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 preorder details
If you haven’t secured your copy of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 and want to make sure you get preload access, early access, or any of the additional goodies that come with the other editions, here are all the options available to you via the game’s official store page.
Standard Edition – $50
- The base game
- The Foundry Demo in June
- Wireframe Tony Shader
Digital Deluxe – $70
- Everything in the previous version
- Three days early access
- Doom Slayer and Revenant skater
- Unmaykr Hoverboard
- Bonus music
- Doom skate decks
- Doom create-a-skater apparel
Collector’s Edition – $130
- Everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition
- Full-size birdhouse skateboard deck with printed Tony Hawk autograph