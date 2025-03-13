 Skip to main content
All confirmed music in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

By
tony hawk 3 4 music s pro skater
Activision

Activsion knew what it was doing when it revealed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 with the iconic Ace of Spades playing in the background. Those who played these games on the PS2 cannot separate the memories of grinding and flipping through those classic maps. We already know that all the old maps are coming back, plus a ton of skaters, but the big question was about the music. The first pair of remakes managed to bring back most of the old tracklist, but not everything. Here is every confirmed track, new and old, coming to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Three skaters doing tricks in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.
Activision

Sadly, the full original soundtracks for these games will not be included in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Like the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remake, we will get a majority of the old songs with some new ones mixed in. Currently, we know only wave one of the announced tracks, with future waves being released as we approach the game’s launch. You can rock out with the currently release songs right now via the official Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Spotify playlist that will update with future waves.

Here are all the currently confirmed songs:

  • Motorhead – Ace of Spades
  • Alaice in Chains – Them Bones
  • Denzel Currey – Ultimatge
  • Gang of Four – Damaged Goods
  • CKY – 96 Quite Bitter Things
  • Run the Jewels – Yankee and the Brave
  • Wavves – King of the Beach
  • Turnstile – Real Thing
  • Bodyjar – Not the Same
  • End it – New Wage Salary
  • Jeff Rosenstock – Head
  • Schoolboy Q ft. Kendrick Lamar – Collard Greens
  • KRS-One – Outta Here
  • T.C.M.F – Result
  • Urethane – Dog Years
  • Kittie – Charlotte
  • Gang Starr – Mass Appeal
  • H20 – Faster Than the World
  • Starcrawler – Roadkill
  • Adolescents – Amoeba

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
