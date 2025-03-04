Every confirmed skater in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

The original Tony Hawk games were full of secrets and Easter Eggs to find, including a ton of special characters to play as. The latest remake, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, is bringing back nearly everything included in those original releases, alongside new levels, songs, and even skaters. While the character creator will let us put basically anyone we want into the game, it isn’t quite good enough to recreate our favorite pro skaters as well as the developers can.
All confirmed skaters in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
These are all the known skaters coming to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, including returning skaters, new skaters, and DLC characters. We will update this list as more are revealed.
Returning skaters
- Tony Hawk
- Bucky Lasek
- Steve Caballero
- Kareem Campbell
- Geoff Rowley
- Andrew Reynolds
- Elissa Steamer
- Chad Muska
- Eric Koston
- Rodney Mullen
- Jamie Thomas
- Rune Gilfberg
- Bob Burnquest
New skaters
- Rayssa Leal
- Chloe Covell
- Jamie Foy
- Zion Wright
- Yuto Horgome
DLC characters
- Doom Slayer
- Revenant