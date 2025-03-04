Every confirmed skater in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

The original Tony Hawk games were full of secrets and Easter Eggs to find, including a ton of special characters to play as. The latest remake, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, is bringing back nearly everything included in those original releases, alongside new levels, songs, and even skaters. While the character creator will let us put basically anyone we want into the game, it isn’t quite good enough to recreate our favorite pro skaters as well as the developers can.

All confirmed skaters in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

These are all the known skaters coming to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, including returning skaters, new skaters, and DLC characters. We will update this list as more are revealed.

Returning skaters

Tony Hawk

Bucky Lasek

Steve Caballero

Kareem Campbell

Geoff Rowley

Andrew Reynolds

Elissa Steamer

Chad Muska

Eric Koston

Rodney Mullen

Jamie Thomas

Rune Gilfberg

Bob Burnquest

New skaters

Rayssa Leal

Chloe Covell

Jamie Foy

Zion Wright

Yuto Horgome

DLC characters