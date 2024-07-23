 Skip to main content
Is XDefiant cross-platform?

An XDefiant soldier looking at an explosion.
Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s latest shooter is looking to break into the very competitive free-to-play market with XDefiant. This is a third-party studio that very rarely releases any of its games on a single platform, and a multiplayer shooter like this needs to be available in as many places as possible to succeed. However, if it doesn’t have cross-platform support, then it might as well be exclusive since the player base will be split regardless.

Has XDefiant made the critical error of not having any cross-platform support, or can you pick up this game knowing you will be able to find a match easily? Let’s find out.

Is XDefiant cross-platform?

Yes, XDefiant is thankfully fully cross-platform between PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. That makes it all the easier to convince a friend to give it a try since it costs nothing and you can all play together even if you don’t have the same console. You also have the option to turn off cross-play if you prefer to stick to only matching up against others on your system. A future update is also planned to allow console players to exclude PC players from cross-play to remove any advantages they may have using keyboard and mouse over controllers.

Even better, cross-progression is also available between each platform so you can start your account on one system and take that progress to another without having to start over. This is done by linking your Ubisoft account to your PSN or Xbox account to freely move between them.

