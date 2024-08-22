 Skip to main content
Is Genshin Impact cross-platform?

Several characters from Genshin Impact in key art.
miHoYo

Ever since we set foot in the world of Teyvat, Genshin Impact has become one of the best free-to-play games we’ve ever experienced. Mixing an anime-inspired art style with the exploration of Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom, plus a huge roster of appealing characters, this massive game’s popularity hasn’t died down since its release.

While it isn’t a multiplayer game in the traditional sense, there are ways to connect with others. Plus, being on mobile, PC, and PlayStation (with Xbox soon to come), it would be the perfect choice for a cross-platform game. With mobile games like this, you never know if you’re locked down on whatever platform you started on. Here’s all the cross-platform information for Genshin Impact.

Is Genshin Impact cross-platform?

A Genshin Impact character hops across ice.
HoYoverse

Yes, Genshin Impact has full cross-platform support for PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile. With your handy HoYoverse account, you can log in to your existing account on any platform and continue your adventure right where you left off. All your unlocked characters, currencies, and progress will be preserved.

In terms of multiplayer, Genshin Impact is also fully crossplay enabled. Once you’ve unlocked the ability to play with others, you can do so regardless of where they are playing. Crossplay is on by default, so there’s no need to dig through any menus to get it working.

