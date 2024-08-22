 Skip to main content
When is Genshin Impact coming to Xbox?

what is genshin impact
Ever since Genshin Impact came out in 2020, it has become one of the best free games on PlayStation 5, mobile, and PC. However, Xbox fans were suspiciously left out in the cold. Even years later, future HoYoverse games like Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero also skipped Microsoft’s console. Despite there being no apparent exclusivity deal and Genshin already being a cross-platform game, Xbox fans had all but given up hope of experiencing one of the best open-world games on their systems. However, with no warning, HoYoverse has revealed that the hit RPG is finally coming to Xbox. Here’s when you can dive into Teyvat on your Xbox.

Genshin Impact Xbox release date

Genshin Impact characters.
As announced during Opening Night Live 2024, Genshin Impact will come to Xbox Series X/S on November 20. It will be free to play and have full cross-platform support so anyone who gave in and played the game on PC, mobile, or PlayStation can bring their character over to Xbox without issue.

It was also revealed that anyone with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can also play Genshin Impact via Cloud Gaming.

With four years of expansions, new characters, quests, and entire continents added, now is arguably the best time to jump into Genshin Impact if you’ve been waiting for it to come to Xbox.

You can put Genshin Impact on your wish list on the Xbox store now, and any Game Pass member can preinstall the game to be ready for the November 20 release.

