The best Xbox Game Pass of 2024 is coming to PS5

Dungeons of Hinterberg, the cel-shaded action RPG from Curve Games and Microbird, is making its way to the PlayStation 5. You can play it for yourself on March 13. The price hasn’t been confirmed, but it goes for $30 on both Xbox and Steam, so it’ll likely be the same price when it drops on PlayStation.

The game will come with all existing content, including the New Game Plus mode. If you’ve never played Dungeons of Hinterberg before, that means more than 25 different dungeons to explore across four different biomes, each set in a different, picturesque part of the Alps. But wait, there’s more: the PlayStation 5 version will get a new, secret bonus episode.

Recommended Videos

The game combines dungeon delving, exploration, and social simulation with the intriguing mythology of the Alps. Set in the small Austrian village of Hinterberg, people come from all over the world to experience the life of an adventurer. Some treat it like a career, while others see it as more of an extreme vacation getaway.

Dungeons of Hinterberg - Launch Trailer

Becoming friends with townsfolk unlocks new abilities, helps you grow stronger, and can even result in new items that will make certain areas much easier to access.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In all, Dungeons of Hinterberg features more than 25 dungeons, 20 different enemy and boss types, and more than 20 different NPC characters you can befriend. Each day, you can choose who to hang out with, what dungeon to explore, and how you want to spend your evenings once you’ve returned from some good ol’ fashion monster-slaying.

Here at Digital Trends, we loved our time with the game. So much so, in fact, that it earned a spot on our best videogames of 2024 list. Dungeons of Hinterberg is short — only about 15 hours long, with a few more hours tossed on to fully complete — and it’s blend of fun combat and visual charm make it a title you don’t want to miss.